In the election campaign, the SPD focuses on the issues of ecology and social issues. OK then. Olaf Scholz is also the right candidate. But is that enough? Doubtful.

If things are going really bad for a party, then it has to change something. For a long time, the SPD was a mere appendage of the SPD ministers and the parliamentary group. It was therefore overdue that she did not put Olaf Scholz, but a rather left-wing duo at the top. The SPD has also learned from its manual mistakes in 2013 and 2017. At that time, she chaotically nominated an ex-finance minister and a deserving European politician. Unfortunately, there were no programs in the Willy Brandt House that matched the candidates.

Now the party moved Scholz forward early on. Even if you consider the Vice Chancellor to be politically too right-wing or otherwise too brittle, you have to acknowledge that the SPD has nominated its most promising man. The party is now early on with its election program – unlike in 2017, when the Schulz train came to a standstill because nobody knew where the journey should actually go.

In addition to social equality, the Scholz-SPD is relying on a renaissance of Federal Republican corporatism – colored green. Public investments are intended to “trigger a boost in private investment,” according to an SPD paper. So a lot of the state, but not primarily as a redistribution machine, but to secure jobs in the factories and the German economy in future markets.

Scholz as a Merkel impersonator

Ecology is not an original campaign topic, but it is a must. In corporate offices and in the Union there is almost feverish talk of an ecological market economy. The Greens no longer want to aim against, but with industry, ecological goals. The SPD relies on a modernized statism – the attempt to weave the digital-ecological upheavals into a social-democratic narrative. And to set a slightly different point than the Greens and Union.

In the past two years, the SPD has done a lot right as far as possible. She has professionally settled her dispute over the Groko. She has moved cautiously to the left and has freed herself (albeit too late) from the agenda politics that clung to her like a log.

That is exactly the drama of the SPD at the moment. If she were to sail in the wrong direction, the course could be corrected. If the captain were incapable, he could be replaced by someone more capable. But the SPD hardly makes any mistakes, it just doesn’t seem to be of any use, according to surveys. The last hope is that at some point the voters will notice that Merkel is gone and will consider Olaf Scholz to be the best Merkel impersonator. But this straw is very thin.