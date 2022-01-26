The ruling party in Germany opposed the militarization of the Ukrainian conflict, since the supply of weapons usually does not contribute to the de-escalation of the situation. Nils Schmid, speaker of the SPD parliamentary faction on foreign policy, told Izvestia about this.

“Arms deliveries usually do not contribute to the de-escalation of the situation, but vice versa. Therefore, sending weapons to crisis regions is prohibited by our coalition agreement for good reasons. All our efforts are aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the current crisis, ”Nils Schmid, speaker of the SPD parliamentary faction on foreign policy, told Izvestia.

According to him, issues of security and stability in Europe should be resolved through negotiations. “Russia is a major international player. A solid and stable relationship is a mutual interest. We are also ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia on security issues. However, the principles of international law and the European world order, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, to which Russia has pledged to adhere, are undeniable for us. In this context, Germany also welcomes the resumption of negotiations in the Normandy format,” the politician stressed.

Last week, the German authorities did not allow their NATO ally Estonia to supply Ukraine with those weapons that are of German origin. Germany’s stance on arms exports has long irritated Kiev. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba recently said that “Ukrainians will remember this for decades.”

Meanwhile, the United States is considering the possibility of deploying troops, aircraft and navies in the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe. NATO has already announced plans to increase its military presence in the region.

