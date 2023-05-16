In Bremen, the Greens, Left and CDU position themselves. The SPD has a free choice. Mayor Bovenschulte seems determined to keep both coalition options open.

fWonderful weather with plenty of sunshine is forecast for the long weekend in Bremen, although the SPD politicians there will not notice much of it. Because the party leadership plans to hold exploratory talks between Thursday and Sunday. The winner of the election will negotiate in two directions: with the Left Party and the Greens about continuing the previous cooperation and with the CDU about the formation of a grand coalition. Talks are also being planned with the FDP, but due to the lack of power prospects they will be friendly and irrelevant. After the first meeting on Monday evening, the SPD state board wants to define the exact course of the upcoming soundings on Wednesday.

Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte seems determined to keep both coalition options open. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, he is said to have asked his party friends internally not to let any preferences shine through in front of the cameras and microphones. It remains unclear whether this behavior is tactically motivated because Bovenschulte wants to exploit his strong negotiating position, or whether he actually does not yet know which direction he is taking.