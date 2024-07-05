Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

The budget is in place: The traffic light coalition is celebrating its immortality. And the FDP is celebrating its victory in the budget poker game – but the nail-biting situation is still not over for them. A comment.

Munich – You can say a lot about the quarrelsome traffic light coalition, but at least in the art of survival it can keep up with any previous government. What’s more, the coalition has created a new founding myth out of it by declaring its sheer survival in the face of political chaos in the USA and France to be the highest civic duty. “Germany must be the anchor of stability in Europe, we must not concern ourselves with ourselves,” said the Chancellor yesterday when presenting the budget for 2025, which had been put together with great difficulty.

Of course, it is a budget of the lowest common denominator, but the fact that it was created is a minor miracle given the enormous centrifugal forces between the three partners. You don’t have to look far for the winner: it is Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who was able to enforce compliance with the debt brake as well as aid for companies and, above all, the reversal of secret tax increases caused by bracket creep.

Commenting on the agreement on the federal budget for 2025: Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/Merkur/Montage

Comment on the 2025 budget: Traffic light coalition agrees on billions in relief – no small matter

The traffic light coalition is to provide citizens and companies with 23 billion euros in budget relief in 2025 and 2026. This is no small matter, even if the SPD, Greens and FDP have failed to provide important answers to the changing times and the impending loss of the USA as a supporter of Ukraine. Federal Defense Minister Pistorius, for example, is being fobbed off with a few ridiculous peanuts instead of the billions demanded.

Agreement on the federal budget: SPD must endure the hated debt brake

The SPD MPs in particular will need a few extra barrels of EM beer to drink the results of the budget poker game: They will have to continue to endure the hated debt brake, as well as (overdue) stricter controls and sanctions on Citizens’ allowance. In order to cushion the anger that would surely soon flare up among his people, SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich garnished his tight-lipped praise of the agreement on the federal budget with a number of nasty remarks against the disciplinarian Lindner.

He will be able to endure this – and secretly hope that the anger of the SPD will make his success shine even brighter. Because with Friday’s budget agreement, the FDP leader is making the riskiest bet: The Liberals will remain in the unpopular government and must hope that their voters will still push them over the five percent hurdle in autumn 2025.