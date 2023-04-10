Home page politics

It currently seems unlikely that the SPD and the Greens will want to form a coalition again in the future. Anton Hofreiter sees the old alliance of wishes as “no longer natural”.

Munich – For decades, the preferred alliances in the German party system seemed set in stone: the CDU/CSU prefers to govern with the FDP, while the SPD likes to form a coalition with the Greens. But now these seemingly “natural” alliances seem to be crumbling. According to a report, the relationship between the SPD and the Greens in the traffic light coalition is increasingly characterized by discord. The Greens member of the Bundestag Anton Hofreiter said world on Sundayafter the most recent meeting of the coalition committee it was clear: “The Scholz-SPD is no longer the natural ally of the Greens.” Especially in his party there had been criticism of the results and the actions of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

But that doesn’t seem to come from the Greens alone. According to the report, criticism of the Greens’ climate course is also growing among social democrats. “In the SPD, the interests of employees and industry are more in focus,” said Bundestag member Joe Weingarten of the newspaper. Weingarten continues: “Our economy operates worldwide, it is the backbone of our prosperity, which cannot be burdened at will.” With this attitude, the SPD has a “substantive proximity to the FDP”. Most recently, there were social-liberal coalitions at federal level from 1969 to 1982.

Exchange of oil and gas heating: SPD criticizes Greens around Robert Habeck

Weingarten particularly criticized the approach of the Greens when replacing oil and gas heating systems. In his constituency, he was assailed by citizens “for whom the pace of heating replacement is too brisk,” said the SPD member of the Bundestag. “People have to count. We have to take that into account,” he said, adding: “The Greens also have to learn to make politics according to their election results.”

During the three-day deliberations of the coalition leaders at the end of March, decisions were made on the heating transition in the building sector, on the climate protection law and on planning acceleration. The Greens made some concessions, while the FDP saw the results as a success for itself. For the first time since the last federal election, a traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP has been in charge of Germany’s fortunes. The last time there was a red-green coalition was from 1998 to 2005 under SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

The federal government expects that citizens will spend nine billion euros a year on replacing their heating systems. Much of this is to be funded by the state. But the financing is open. (cgsc with dpa)