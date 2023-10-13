Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, r.) speaks in the Bundestag during the federal government questioning alongside Christian Lindner (FDP, l.) and Robert Habeck (Greens). (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The traffic light parties are losing massive support. Even compared to the 2013 federal election, they performed worse. The rest wins.

Berlin – The parties in the traffic light coalition are performing more poorly in the ARD “Germany Trend” than they have for many years. In the survey conducted by the Infratest-dimap institute for the ARD “Morgenmagazin”, the coalition partners SPD, Greens and FDP only received approval from a third of those eligible to vote.

Even in the 2013 federal election – when the SPD alone was around twice as strong as its two current partners combined – the three parties’ total was still slightly above the current result.

New survey: Traffic light consistently loses votes – Union and AfD increase slightly

At the same time, after the successful state elections last weekend in Bavaria and Hesse, the AfD is stronger than ever before in Infratest dimap: it now has 23 percent (+1). Only at the YouGov and GMS institutes had it already reached this value in August and September.

The Union is slowly improving again and would now reach 29 percent (+1) in the “Germany trend” compared to the previous week – only in Allensbach it was slightly better in September at 30 percent. The SPD would only achieve 15 percent (-1), its worst result in this survey in the current legislative period. Meanwhile, the Greens would have 13 (-1). With 5 percent (-1), the FDP would fall right back to the hurdle for entry into the Bundestag and would probably have to worry in the event of a current election.

Free voters (+1) and the left would both get 4 percent and would be thrown out of parliament or not allowed in.

SPD 15 percent The green 13 percent FDP 5 percent CDU/CSU 29 percent AfD 23 percent The left 4 percent Free voters 4 percent Other 7 percent

Not just with the “Germany trend”: traffic light dissatisfaction runs through surveys

The “Germany Trend” was collected on October 10th and 11th as a random telephone and online survey among 1,203 eligible voters. The error tolerance is 2 (at a share value of 10 percent) to 3 (at a share value of 50 percent) percentage points.

But the YouGov Institute also asked the question about behavior in the theoretical case of an election next Sunday. There the weighting looks similar with small differences: CDU/CSU 29 percent, SPD 16, Greens 15, FDP 5, AfD 21 and Left 6 percent. The results of 1,842 eligible voters who were surveyed from October 6th to 10th were included here.

Election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. (nak/dpa)