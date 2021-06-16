In the discussion about the climate laws, the Union and the SPD are apparently stuck. A compromise already seemed to have been found – but it failed. Svenja Schulze is now even hoping for a new government in autumn.

Berlin – CO2 prices on gas and oil have been in effect since January 1st. Since then, those affected have been paying 25 euros per ton. These charges hit private consumers especially when heating at home. Because currently landlords can still pass the CO2 price on to their tenants in full. That should actually change – to a 50-50 division. But it is precisely with this climate law that the Union and the SPD clash.

Union and SPD: The governing parties clash over the CO2 price – Schulze sees lobbyists to be guilty

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze was annoyed by the continuing resistance of the Union parliamentary group against a 50% distribution of the CO2 price between tenants and landlords. “We have a fixed appointment with the Chancellery and all Union ministries to split the CO2 price fairly between tenants and landlords,” she told the newspapers of the Funke-

Media group. “I wonder what fixed agreements and all the Union’s commitments to socially just climate protection are worth if real estate lobbyists in the CDU / CSU parliamentary group can simply prevent such progress,” she became clear.

Union parliamentary group vice Thorsten Frei said on Tuesday (June 15) that there is currently no law that provides for a 50-50 division between tenants and landlords. “I don’t see a majority for this in the parliamentary procedure either.” This makes it increasingly unlikely that the issue will be resolved before the general election. Originally, it was planned that the new cost allocation would be anchored in law by next week at the latest.

Union and SPD: With the CO2 price of all things – a compromise actually seemed to have already been found

The SPD had fought for an agreement for months. In mid-May, the black-red federal government announced a compromise, according to which landlords should in future bear half of the cost of the CO2 price on oil and gas. Landlord and owner associations had protested violently against the planned new regulation.

Svenja Schulze is hoping for a new government in the dispute over the CO2 price (archive picture). © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

The Union, which rejects the innovation, argues that landlords have no influence on the heating behavior of tenants and should therefore not be involved in CO2 price costs. “In tenancy law, the polluter pays principle applies to ancillary costs, which means that the tenant bears costs that depend on his consumption. We should hold on to this, ”affirmed Frei. Schulze, on the other hand, emphasized that she considers dividing the CO2 price to be more fair and also better for climate protection. “Because it is the landlords who decide whether to install new heating systems.”

Schulze is now hoping for the new legislative period. She told the Funke media group: “I am confident that by the end of the year we can form a government on this side of the Union that can resolve and implement such sensible and fair solutions for climate protection.” (chd with dpa)

