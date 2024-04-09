Home page politics

From: Sok Eng Lim, Kai Bräunig, Andreas Schmid

On average over 60 years old: members of the SPD and Union. © M. Litzka/DALL·E/PantherMedia (AI-generated/montage)

A quarter less or more than doubled: the number of members of German parties is developing very differently. This has serious consequences.

From the late 1950s to the early 1980s, only three factions sat in the Bundestag: CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP. Over the years, new parties have constantly been added, starting in 1983 with the Greens and ending in 2017 with the AfD. Today, new players are entering the voter market, such as the alliance Sahra Wagenknecht or the Free Voters.

The party landscape in the Federal Republic is changing as a result. A look at the membership development of German parties over the past ten years shows that established forces have a hard time maintaining their status quo. Also due to the age of its members. This is shown by an evaluation of the membership numbers IPPEN.MEDIA.

The SPD and CDU/CSU are losing members – also due to age

From 2013 to 2023, the SPD and CDU lost almost a quarter of their members. For the Social Democrats it fell from 474,000 to 365,000, for the CDU from 467,000 to 363,000. The CDU's sister party, the CSU, has lost around 22,000 members in the past ten years. This means that the established parties still have the most people with a party register, but their lead over the competition is shrinking.

Why is that? “The age structure undoubtedly plays a role in the losses of the older popular parties,” says political scientist Prof. Dr. Jürgen Falter from the University of Mainz IPPEN.MEDIA. The average age in the SPD and Union is highest at 61 years. “It is a kind of biological wasting that would only be helped if we could attract young members to the same extent.” But this is not the case.

Along with the Union and the SPD, the Left is the big loser. It has lost around a fifth of its members in recent years. “Many old comrades simply die away,” says Falter. In addition, the left suffers from a “loss of function and meaning”. This means: “Its traditional members, and these are primarily those of the older generation with a GDR biography, recognize themselves in the left-green-woken politics of the party leadership, which not least led to the resignation of Sahra Wagenknecht and her followers, less and less,” says Falter. In other words: “In recent years, the party has increasingly distanced itself from the lives of its old members.”

Professor Jürgen Falter (University of Mainz). © IMAGO / Hoffmann

Members of German parties: AfD and Greens are making significant gains

The AfD has gained the most in percentage terms over the last decade. The Alternative for Germany, founded in 2013 as a Euro-critical party, currently has 40,000 members. An increase of 125 percent compared to the 18,000 members in 2013. The Greens were also able to more than double their number of members. In 2013 they had 61,000 members, now there are 126,000 – an increase of 105 percent. Meanwhile, the Free Voters and the FDP can also make gains.

One reason for the success, according to Falter: The smaller parties represented in the Bundestag are taking political positions from the Union and the SPD. “The Greens, FDP and AfD address issues that the formerly large and now at best medium-sized established popular parties only address marginally or not specifically enough,” says Falter, citing “environment, freedom before equality and the consequences of unchecked migration.” The Greens in particular have a firmly integrated core electorate.

The Free Voters have been able to gain a large percentage of members over the last ten years, but their numbers are still in much lower regions than the other parties, says Falter.

Membership future of German parties: “We will continue to lose”

How will the parties develop in the future? “If current trends continue, the parties as a whole will continue to lose members,” says Falter. “There is generally a widespread social reluctance to commit to formal organizations, which typically costs time, money and effort.” This does not rule out the possibility of persuasive parties with many idealistic members such as the Greens and system-critical parties with a protest character such as the AfD can recruit members, says Falter. It is not yet clear whether this will also apply to the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance.

The BSW is currently following a rigid membership policy and is only accepting a few new supporters into their party. The BSW and other new parties are changing Germany, says Falter. “That can influence elections,” the political scientist explained in a recent interview IPPEN.MEDIA.