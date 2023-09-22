Home page politics

For the first time, the Federal Government’s planned reform of the Climate Protection Act was debated in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The FDP in particular wants to reform the climate protection law. The SPD and the Greens are now calling for improvements to the draft. Difficult negotiations are looming.

Berlin – There are signs of difficult negotiations in the traffic light factions about the controversial reform of the climate protection law. Politicians from the SPD and the Greens called for improvements to the government draft in the Bundestag. The main focus is on what happens if, for example, legal requirements are not met in the transport sector. The FDP defended the government draft.

SPD parliamentary group deputy Matthias Miersch spoke of a deficiency in the draft law. He said: “If targets are missed, there must be an automatic mechanism that guarantees us that the targets are met. That is the task of parliamentary deliberations.” Lisa Badum, chairwoman of the Greens in the Climate and Energy Committee, spoke of open questions with regard to the draft law. It should not happen that sectors have to bear the burden of other sectors.

The Bundestag debated for the first time a draft law from the federal government to reform the climate protection law, which the FDP in particular wants. Accordingly, compliance with climate targets should no longer be checked retroactively according to different sectors such as transport or buildings – but should be aimed at the future, over several years and across sectors.

Environmental associations sharply criticize reform plans

So far it is like this: If individual sectors such as transport or buildings fail to meet legal requirements for CO2 emissions, the responsible departments have to submit emergency programs the following year. Environmental associations sharply criticize the reform plans and warn against a weakening of the climate protection law.

Olaf in der Beek, climate policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, said it is a major milestone that climate protection will become more flexible, efficient and a real cross-sectional task for the government in the future. “The rigid sector targets and the obligation to implement expensive and action-oriented immediate programs in the individual departments have not stimulated climate protection, but rather slowed it down.” In the future, emissions would be reduced where there is the greatest potential for savings at the lowest costs.

In contrast, CSU MP Anja Weisgerber said that the traffic light no longer wanted to bother presenting immediate programs if individual sectors failed to meet targets. This effective control mechanism would be weakened. dpa