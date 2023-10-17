Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Split

New surveys confirm the trends from the state elections: the traffic light parties continue to lose favor with voters. The SPD only has 14 percent.

Munich – The traffic light parties are currently only going downhill in terms of popularity with voters. In the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse there were losses for the SPD, Greens and FDP – and the nationwide trends continue to bode poorly for the governing parties. In the RTL/ntv “Trend Barometer”, a Forsa survey published on Tuesday (October 17, 2023), the SPD fell four points to just 14 percent.

This puts her on a par with the Greens, who also still have 14 percent in the Sunday question. On the other hand, things are going uphill for the CDU/CSU: The Union gains four percentage points and now has 32 percent.

The AfD can also continue to enjoy survey gains. The right-wing populists gained one point and now remain in second place with 21 percent. The FDP loses two percentage points and, with only four percent, would hypothetically no longer be represented in the Bundestag. The Left also remains at four percent. The Forsa polls measured eleven percent for other parties, including three percent for the Free Voters. Hubert Aiwanger’s party is currently in coalition negotiations with the CSU in Bavaria.

Faeser resignation? Almost half of those surveyed said yes

Opinions about Nancy Faeser were also surveyed in another Forsa survey. 46 percent of those surveyed said that the Federal Interior Minister should resign as the SPD’s top candidate in Hesse after her election defeat. 40 percent said no, while 14 percent were undecided.

In an Insa survey for Picture Faeser recently took last place out of 30 politicians; It was the only one with a value below 30. The SPD recently supported Faeser.

Nancy Faeser in a federal press conference. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The issue of the chancellor is currently tighter than that of the parties. Here, CDU leader Friedrich Merz is ahead with an approval rating of 20 percent. He is followed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with 19 percent and his deputy Robert Habeck (Greens) with 17 percent approval. In comparison with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens, 18 percent), Merz and Scholz are tied with 22 percent each.

Forsa surveyed 2,501 citizens from October 10th to 16th. The statistical margin of error was given as plus/minus 2.5 percentage points. Forsa surveyed 1,009 Germans about Faeser between October 13th and 16th; there is a statistical margin of error of plus/minus 3 percentage points. (cgsc with AFP)