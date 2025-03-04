Observations with the James Webb space telescope have revealed that the shine variations observed above in a planetary mass object that floats freely known as Simp 0136 They must be the result of a complex combination of atmospheric factors and cannot be explained only by clouds.

Using the NASA/ESA/CSA detect variations in cloud layers, temperature and carbon chemistry which were previously hidden in sight. The results provide crucial information on the three -dimensional complexity of the atmospheres of the gaseous giants inside and outside our solar system.

Simp 0136 is an object that turns quickly and floats freelyapproximately 13 times Jupiter’s mass, located on the Milky Way only 20 light years from the Earth. Although it is not classified as a giant giant explanet (I do not orbit a star and, on the other hand, it can be a brown dwarf), SIMP 0136 is an ideal goal for exometorology: it is the brightest object of its kind in the northern sky. Because it is isolated, it can be observed directly and without fear of light pollution or variability caused by a host star. And its short rotation period of only 2.4 hours makes it possible to study it very efficiently.

Before Webb’s observations, SIMP 0136 had been thoroughly studied using terrestrial observatories, as well as the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope and NASA/ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

“We already knew that It varies in brightness And we were sure that there are layers of irregular clouds that rotate in and out of view and evolve over time, “said Allison McCarthy, a doctoral student at the University of Boston and the main author of a study published today in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.” We also thought there could be temperature variations, chemical reactions and possibly some effects of auroral activity They would affect the brightness, but we were not sure. “

To find out, the team needed the webb’s ability to measure very precise changes in the brightness in a wide range of wavelengths.

Using Nirspec (near infrared spectrograph), The Webb captured thousands of individual spectra from 0.6 to 5.3 microns, one every 1.8 seconds for more than three hours while the object completed a complete rotation. This was immediately followed by an observation with MIRI (medium infrared instrument), which compiled hundreds of light measurements of 5 to 14 microns, one every 19.2 seconds, during another rotation.

The result were hundreds of detailed light curves, each showing the change in the brightness of a very precise wavelength (color) as different sides of the object revolved.

“It was incredible to see how the complete spectrum of this object in a matter of minutes changed,” said principal researcher Johanna Vos, of Dublin’s Trinity College. “Until now, we only had a small portion of the Hubble’s nearby infrared spectrum and some Spitzer’s brightness measurements.”

The team almost noticed that there were several forms of different light curves. At one point, some wavelengths became brighter, while others became more dim or did not change much at all. A series of different factors must be affecting shine variations.

“Imagine observing the earth from afar. If you look at each color separately, you would see different patterns that would tell you something about its surface and atmosphere, even if you could not distinguish individual characteristics,” said co -author Philip Muirhead, also from Boston University. “Blue would increase as the oceans rotate to appear in sight. Changes in brown and green would say something about the ground and vegetation.”

To find out what could be causing the variability in Simp 0136, the team used atmospheric models to show where the atmosphere originated each wavelength of light.

“The Different wavelengths provide information about the different depths of the atmosphere“McCarthy explained.” We began to realize that the wavelengths that the most similar light curve had also probe the same depths, which reinforced this idea that they should be caused by the same mechanism. “

A group of wavelengths, for example, originates in the depths of the atmosphere, where there could be irregular clouds made of iron particles. A second group comes from higher clouds that are believed to be made of small grain of silicate minerals. Variations in both light curves are related to the irregularity of cloud layers.

A third group of wavelengths originates at great altitude, well above the clouds, and seems to follow the temperature. The bright “hot points” could be related to auroras that had previously detected in radio wavelengths, or with hot gas outcrop from the deepest layers of the atmosphere.

Some of the light curves cannot be explained by clouds or temperature, but show variations related to the atmosphere.