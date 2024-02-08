Zhamnov said that he would like Kovalchuk to shoot more on goal

The head coach of Spartak Moscow, Alexey Zhamnov, named the only flaw in the game of the team’s forward Ilya Kovalchuk. His words lead “Championship”.

“I would like him to throw more, I constantly tell him about this, but so far it’s not working out. I hope he will listen,” Zhamnov said.

The coach also noted Kovalchuk’s experience. “Of course, he gives a lot of advice to the young guys,” added Zhamnov.

Kovalchuk’s return to Spartak was announced on December 5, 2023. The 40-year-old striker resumed his career and signed a contract with the club until the end of the season. In the current regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), he played 16 matches, in which he scored four goals and made two assists.