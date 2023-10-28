“Championship”: Spartak captain Georgy Dzhikia broke a rib in training

Spartak captain Georgy Dzhikia received a serious injury during training. This is reported by “Championship”.

According to a source close to the club, the 29-year-old football player broke a rib. It is noted that he will miss about a month.

This season, Jikia played nine matches for the team in all tournaments, without scoring any goals. At the same time, in the last five meetings within the Russian Premier League (RPL) he remained in reserve.

Dzhikia has been playing for the Moscow team since January 2017. The defender’s current contract with the red-and-whites runs until the end of the 2023/2024 season. Previously reportedthat the team gave Jikia an ultimatum to extend the agreement.