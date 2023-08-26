If all these footballers choose Saudi Arabia’s millions, John Cena is to blame. Yes, the wrestler. “You ca n’t see me”, the FU (now Attitude Adjustment), the rap, his belt buckle spinning. Even those who are not particularly passionate about the discipline remember it very well. He also went on stage in Sanremo, so let alone. And he is responsible for this exodus which leaves Europe, the cradle of football and other sports, powerless in the face of off-market offers from Arab companies. The connection is not merely provocative, because the series of strategic investments made by Saudi in various sports begins with wrestling.