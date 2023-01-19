The Dutch attacker for FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay, did not count in Xavi Hernández’s plans and for this reason he has been released from the club. Now the striker will play for another LaLiga club after the Catalan team and Atlético de Madrid reached an agreement for the player at a price of around three million euros so that the colchoneros take over the footballer’s services, which remainder of season
With this move, the player releases a player from the squad and they are looking for a new player to fill the gap left by Memphis Depay. There are several players who aim to fill that space in the Balugrana squad.
Here we leave the famous players to replace Memphis Depay:
One of the players that sounds like is that of a footballer with experience in LaLiga, he is the former Valencian player Gonzalo Guedes. The representative of the Portuguese player, Jorge Mendes, has offered him to FC Barcelona. Xavi Hernández likes this option.
Another player who knows what it’s like to play in the Spanish league championship. The former Sevilla player and current Inter Milan footballer is on FC Barcelona’s radar as a footballer to replace Memphis Depay.
The Brazilian attacker has lost prominence in Jürgen Klopp’s squad and his contract ends next June. From the FC Barcelona they would see with good eyes the arrival of him.
The pivot of Inter Milan is another option that FC Barcelona handles so that he arrives after Depay’s departure. They would not look for a reinforcement in the zone above but it would be a reinforcement in the center of the field.
#spare #parts #Barcelona #manages #replace #Depay
Leave a Reply