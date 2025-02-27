His arrival at Wembley on Wednesday, in crutches and with his knee bandaged, he already anticipated that something was not going well with Teresa Abelleira. And medical tests have only confirmed the worst: The footballer has broken the anterior cross ligament of her left kneeso the Spanish women’s team and Real Madrid lose one of its pillars for the Eurocup of Switzerland and what remains of the season.

“After the tests performed on our player Teresa Abelleira for the medical services of Real Madrid a breakage of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of the left knee. Our player will be surgically intervened in the next few days, “said the Madrid team on his website.

The Galician player was injured during training of the world champion last Tuesday at the London stadium prior to the match against England of the second day of the Nations League, although It was not until shortly before the game when all the alarms jumped.

His absence in the eleven holder of Montse Tomé, for which he is a fixed, and on the roja bench for the duel against the Lionesses He already missed, but it was in His first image stepping on Wembley’s grassmoving in crutches and with a bandage on the knee, when the worst was feared.

His decline in Real Madrid joins that of the Central Rocío Gálvezwhich was intervened last Tuesday of a break in the external meniscus of the right knee, and to that of the German midfielder Melanie Leupolzwhich also damaged the articulation during the Spanish Super Cup last January when it suffered a breakage of the internal lateral ligament of the right knee, although the information indicates that it could be recovered for the month of March.