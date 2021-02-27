His project integrates photovoltaic cells in fabrics to make the most of solar energy. “I found it a challenge to be able to transform these fabrics into new functional products with high added value while maintaining their flexibility, versatility, lightness and resistance,” he says. Ana Rodes (Alcoy, 1991), director of R&D projects at the Aitex textile technology center. In other words: this industrial engineer has developed an awning capable of generating energy in a sustainable way, which adapts to both curved and flat designs, which is easily transported and withstands climatic conditions, also lowering costs.

“In cities there are many structures with fabrics exposed to the sun, such as awnings, tents, pagodas, parasols, pergolas and covers. To this day, they are not being used to generate energy due to the limitations of traditional solar panels, made of crystalline silicon ”, he comments on some systems that require support and protection structures that provide rigidity to the whole assembly. In addition, he adds, “conventional solar panels are very sensitive to shade and temperature, so they require large extensions to install them.” To these drawbacks, we must add the high cost of production, which “makes it impossible to use it in many everyday applications where energy is required”.

The Rodes project is committed to thin film panels, which are flexible, light and semi-transparent. As he explains, until now it had been possible to integrate this type of photovoltaic cells in glass, ceramics, facades and roofs. “In my research I propose its combination with textiles. The prototype has been made to scale of a stretched textile structure capable of powering an entire LED lighting system and charging the mobile ”.

A college job

The final master’s thesis (TFM) of Rodes, which coordinates the Technical Unit for Sustainability and Circular Economy at Aitex while doing the doctorate, is part of a project developed with the support of the Conselleria d’Economia Sostenible of the Generalitat Valenciana, through the Institut Valencià de la Competitivitat Empresarial (Ivace). “The objective of this type of R&D project is to contribute to the industrial progress of the textile sector through the generation of knowledge, so interested companies can contact Aitex to adapt the development to their specific needs,” explains Rodes , which obtained the Award for the best TFM of the University Master’s Degree in Textile Engineering last year.

He believes that his system will be suitable for those products that do not have easy access to an electrical network and whose use involves long-term exposure to the sun, from agriculture to digital printing. “Faced with one of the greatest challenges on the planet, such as the depletion of natural resources that we are already suffering, the study proposes some scenarios to take advantage of solar energy in a more sustainable way, such as photovoltaic tents, solar sails or awnings for boats , tents, greenhouses, billboards or scaffold covers ”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.