Prices do not stop rising, but Spaniards receive the same money at the end of the month in their bank account. This is greatly reducing the purchasing power of households, who face a situation in which the shopping basket becomes more expensive, salaries do not rise at the same speed – far from it – and savings are even beginning to be used in essential products.

“There is a whole generation that has only lived to enjoy rights. They’ve never had to sacrifice and for the first time there will be people who go into a store and can’t get what they want.”

With these words, Robert Kapito, president of the American giant BlackRock, perfectly summed up this week the inevitable tightening of the belt in the face of the inflationary spiral that, in the Spanish case, has caused the CPI to run amok to 9.8% in March . These levels had not been seen since the 1980s when, precisely, the energy and oil crisis triggered prices. But then Spain was able to contain inflation by devaluing its currency, the peseta, a situation that today with the euro is inconceivable.

loss of purchasing power Evolution of inflation since the 2008 crisis *FUNCAS forecasts for 2022 loss of purchasing power Evolution of inflation since the 2008 crisis *FUNCAS forecasts for 2022

The products that have become more expensive in the last year are energy products. Electricity and fuel are setting records while waiting for the measures adopted by the Government to reduce prices in the coming weeks. But also basic items in the shopping basket such as oil, flour, rice or eggs, which have become between 10% and 30% more expensive in the last two months, according to data from Gelt.

The warning is firm: we Spaniards are poorer in the face of a general rise in prices that this year will cut household disposable income by 16,700 million euros.

According to Funcas’ calculations, families had 767.3 billion euros in 2022, before the energy shock, but this circumstance has caused income to fall to 750.6 billion. They are estimates without incorporating the government’s shock plan, but also trusting that the war will only last for the second quarter of the year. Otherwise, “the consequences will worsen,” admits Raymond Torres, director of the Funcas Economic Situation.

Despite the strong increase in prices, workers are not seeing their wages rise in the same proportion. The luckiest will be the pensioners after the approval of the new revaluation mechanism that links pensions to the CPI.

But the workers will see their purchasing power reduced, with increases that will be around 2% according to the unions. In the case of civil servants, increases of between 2% and 5% are expected, still well below the inflation rate, which will be around 7% at the end of the year. Even of the underlying one, which excludes energy and fresh food prices from its calculation, and which in March closed at 3.4%, its highest rate since September 2008.

waterfall effect



The impact accelerates in the form of a waterfall. The lower disposable income, the more savings are withdrawn for the basics. Specifically, the savings rate of Spanish households fell to 9.6% of their income in the last quarter of 2021, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published this week, which is 2.8 points less than in the third.

The figure indicates that part of the savings stored during the pandemic has begun to be spent. But not much less with the expected intensity. In fact, the figure is still one tenth higher than that recorded in 2009, in the midst of the economic collapse.

The problem, moreover, is that everything points to the fact that these savings are not being passed on to purchasing or investment decisions that can encourage activity, but rather are being used to pay for basics. Bills. Especially among the most vulnerable. The Bank of Spain points out that the poorest 20% of households spend a quarter of their income on energy and food, warning of the great impact that the rise in inflation has for these groups that do not have enough savings to cushion the inflationary blow.

Difficulty saving



The data indicates that households that have difficulty saving rose six points during 2021, reaching 66% of the total. And 8% of families recognize that they suffer “serious economic difficulties” to make ends meet, two points more than the previous year.

According to an OCU report, for 43% of households it is difficult to pay for basic supplies such as gas, electricity or water; and for 30% the purchase of basic foods such as meat or fish.

It is evident that the outbreak of the war has truncated the expected ‘consumer party’ after the pandemic and families continue to be very conservative. You spend less in the supermarket or opt for cheaper products. And in leisure, high incomes are the ones that can keep up.

This panorama implies a serious risk for an economy like the Spanish one, in which consumption weighs more than 60% of GDP. In other words, it is one of the pillars on which to sustain the recovery, together with investment and exports, also damaged by the inflationary differential with the rest of the eurozone.

The Government was confident that consumption would rebound this year by 6.9%, after already growing 8% in 2021. But everything suggests that this estimate will have to be lowered in the new macroeconomic framework and, therefore, also that of the growth of the GDP at 7% in 2022.

“Households and companies – many already drowned by the increase in costs – will experience difficulties in anticipating future economic developments, in particular on their income,” they indicate from the Bank of Spain. And that, in turn, “will weigh on consumption and investment decisions,” they insist.

The uncertainty and distrust of the various agents regarding the future are, in fact, the real burden for the reactivation of growth.