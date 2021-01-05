They go slower than the others, but their results can be much better. We are talking about the vaccines that are being developed in Spain. On the one hand, there is the drug developed by the team of researchers that leads Luis Enjuanes and, on the other, the project led by doctor Mariano Esteban. The National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC) has published a interview to its director, Mario Mellado, in which it analyzes the state in which both vaccines are.

Synthetic virion

Regarding Luis Enjuanes’ vaccine, which is the most advanced, the immunologist stressed that this vaccine “is completely new because it is based on a technology that very few laboratories have in the world.” Specifically, this vaccine prototype generates a “synthetic virion which has many of the characteristics of the virus, but is not transmissible from cell to cell ”. The virion enters cells initially, but no longer leaves there, is not passed to other cells. “This is very interesting because this virus has the same proteins on the outside as the real virus and allows a very powerful and long-lasting immune response to be generated,” he adds.

Due to its complexity, the creation process is being much slower, but Mellado believes that “using the entire virus will make this candidate a very interesting vaccine.” In addition, he believes that no matter how late the drug arrives “because the virus will be with us for some time and having increasingly safe and powerful vaccines is also important”.

Likewise, Mellado has assured that it is “very likely” that with this vaccine the clinical trial have to be done comparing with other existing vaccines. In that case, stress, we will have to look for advantages in their answer, greater protection, longer duration of protection, greater number of neutralizing or longer lasting antibodies, or greater cellular immunity.

Inactivated smallpox virus as a vehicle

Regarding the vaccine of the group led by the doctor Mariano Esteban, the director of the CNB-CSIC has reported that it has some similarity with others in terms of concept, since “it puts the virus antigen in the context of a vehicle that is then introduced into the individuals to be vaccinated.” Specifically, the system devised “consists of use as a vehicle a inactivated smallpox virus to introduce the SARS-CoV-2 protein which is responsible for entry into cells, and with that immunize people to generate antibodies against that protein ”.

As Mellado has revealed, the group already has the vaccine prototype and has seen that in the mouse model it protects 100% of the animals. In order to take this to a clinical trial, the Medicines Agency has recommended that a second animal model which is in full development. At the same time, to go to the clinical phase a company is needed that synthesizes the vaccine under conditions of use in humans. “Thanks to the CSIC, we have already spoken with some companies and in Biofabri, a Spanish company, these technical batches are being produced. The coordinated work of all, including the management of the central organization, is bearing fruit and we hope to reach clinical phase I soon ”, he reported.

Companies are needed to develop vaccines

The CNB-CSIC has been in continuous contact with the Global Health Platform and with the Vice-presidency of Scientific and Technical Research (VICYT) of the CSIC and has coordinated contact with companies. They are processes that have been started from the researcher himself, from the center itself or from VICYT and, in a coordinated way, have been established the connections to continue preclinical trials and reach clinical phases.

“In Spain this is not easy because we do not have much tradition of generating this type of vaccines and the infrastructures are neither prepared nor greased for it. But despite that, we have made significant progress. The company Biofabri has put its facilities to develop the vaccine of the group of Mariano Esteban. A contact was made with them and through several meetings with the VICYT and the researchers involved in the end an agreement was reached. In fact, are already preparing clinical batches under pathogen-free conditions”Said Mellado.

However, “More difficult” has been the question of the prototype under development in the Enjuanes group: “As the technology they use is very specific, not all companies have the possibility of producing it.” So far they have found a company in Belgium that can provide the technology needed to develop that vaccine: “We are in talks with them and I hope the way will be paved soon.”