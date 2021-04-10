The Spain Under-23 National Team began its stay in Marbella this Saturday. The 24 international summoned and directed by Montse Tomé They will train on April 10, 11 and 12, 2021. Ahead, three days of hard work at the Marbella Football Center so as not to lose the rhythm that any international event requires and to be ready for the next commitments.

In an idyllic setting and with the best conditions for sports, the 24 international They had their first contact this Saturday the 10th. It will be the beginning of a concentration that will intensify tomorrow with a double session with dynamics in the morning and training in the afternoon. Finally, A match will be played between those summoned on Monday, April 12, to close the concentration.

This is the 24-player roster, among which there is no foreign league player after Damaris Egurrola, from Olympique de Lyon, was dropped from the list. La Real, with six representatives, shines in this call.

Athletic: Oihane Hernández.

Barça: Jana Fernández and Bruna Vilamala

Betis: Rosa Márquez and Aixa Salvador

Eibar: Maria Llompart

Passion fruit: Natalia Ramos

I raised: María Valenzuela and María Méndez

Madrid CFF: Itziar pinillos

Seville: Noelia Ramos, Claudia Pina and María Inmaculada Gabarro

Real Madrid: Lorraine navarro

Real society: Adriana Nanclares, Lucía Rodríguez, Amaiur Sarriegi, Ana Tejada, Nuria Rábano and Cecilia Marcos

Valencia: Berta Pujadas, Anna Torrodá, Ascensión Martínez and Candela Andújar