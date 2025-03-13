The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz surpassed (6-1, 6-1) to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov this Wednesday to reach the quarter-final round in the Indian Wells tournament, first 1000 Masters 1000 of the season, where the Argentine Francisco Francisco Cerún will be measured.

The 21 -year -old Murcia seemed again a Martian in the Coachella Valley, with an incontestable third win to follow his streak in the Californian event (15 victories in a row) as a double double champion. Despite the wind, Alcaraz demonstrated an intractable level to take a certain rematch with the Bulgarian.

The last two clashes between the two, last year in Miami and two ago in Shanghai, had been for Dimitrov and Alcaraz made it clear that he had no other intentions. The Spanish kept the direct of these days, regardless of the wind, to break first and go for the second ‘break’ as his team asked with Juan Carlos Ferrero to the front, from the stands.

Dimitrov enjoyed few first serves and fought in the third game, but in the fifth that double advantage for a fast leg and blunt alcaraz fell with his right despite the strong gusts they blew. The El Palmar punished each ball in the middle of the track and the mistakes of a Dimitrov who gave a hard 6-1.

In the second set, the Bulgarian tested with the serve and network, but the defender of the title pressed until he achieved the advantage in 3-1. The Bulgarian did not let go and enjoyed the first options of ‘Break’, but Alcaraz gave the final lunge with another little of his repertoire in Indian Wells. The Murcia intimidated again and scares in a tournament that adapts against the elements.

The Yankee track changed this year but Spanish does not seem to import it, nor the gale. The four ‘big’ champion wore his best version in the first 1000 Masters of the season, a 2025 where he has already won in Rotterdam, under applause and hug in the network of a resigned dimitrov and without victories from Brisbane in January, because of much of the injuries.