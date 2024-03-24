Spain is a country that has great talent in attacking players. In the center of the forward there are great options that Luis de la Fuente could take into account to take to the next Euro Cup and thus form a team with goals capable of piercing rival goals.
Below we leave you with the forward options that Luis de la Fuente could evaluate for the Spanish team:
We start this list with a man who has jumped into elite football this season. The Sevilla youth squad is having a great season in a Sevilla team that is leaving doubts. He currently has seven goals this season.
Another player who has caught everyone's attention this season. The one who was signed by Atlético de Madrid and loaned to Alavés already has nine goals with the babazorro team in LaLiga. A player that without a doubt Luis de la Fuente has to take into account.
A player who is possible to go even if he does not play the center forward role is Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal player has already been demonstrating his scoring ability for several seasons.
The Ché player is having a great season at Valencia, he is one of the top scorers of the season with 12 goals. The player could play in the Euro Cup.
One of the great sensations of LaLiga is the Athletic Club de Bilbao player. Guruzeta is the Basque team's top scorer with 13 goals and that makes him a player to keep in mind for the Euro Cup.
One of the players that the national team coach will surely take to the Euro Cup is Joselu. The one from Real Madrid is already becoming a fixture in Spain's squads.
If nothing out of the ordinary happens, Álvaro Morata will be the starting forward for the Spanish team in this Euro Cup. The Colchonero is having a great season with 14 goals in the league competition and is a fixture in Luis de la Fuente's call-ups.
