The front Roger Martinez His hours are numbered in the Águilas del América. After 5 years in the institution, the Colombian will not renew his contract, which ends on June 30 of this year, so he will leave through the back door of the club, although there is already a squad interested in his services.
According to information from the Spanish media, Rayo Vallecano would have already raised their hand to hire him for the summer. Such is the interest that there could also be a rapprochement between the directors of the Spanish club and the Mexican team.
Likewise, the adaptation of the coffee grower in the Old Continent would be easier, since he already knows what it is to play in Spain, when in 2018 he played for Villarreal, playing a total of 9 games and scoring one goal.
For his part, so far in Mexican soccer with the Azulcremas, Roger Martínez has played 156 games, registering 35 goals and 17 assists, red numbers taking into account the number of matches played.
That is how Roger Martinez He will leave America with more pain than glory. The high command of the team could never recover at least a little of what was invested in their letter, the same for which they paid the “Yellow Submarine” 8.5 million dollars, because no squad was interested in their services.
He will be remembered more for his off-field controversies than for his good football, given the scandals in which he was involved.
