After the final whistle in the 0-7 victory against the Costa Rican team in the debut of the Spanish team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we all thought that this was going to be a bed of roses and that few would overshadow us in this adventure. . Then came the 1-1 draw against Germany, something that was taken as the first contact against a team that is a candidate to go far, and well, a 1-1 draw leaving mixed feelings in the game but, after all, After all, it wasn’t so bad, it could happen, and although the Germans could have taken the victory, they managed to hold the result, it was totally understandable that this could happen to the Germans. What is worrying and makes the fans have the fly behind the ear came yesterday in the defeat against the Japanese team.
Through Morata the Spaniards managed to get ahead on the scoreboard but the Japanese turned the score around and the reaction of the Spanish team all it did was make us all think that perhaps this goal of playing seven games was going to be reduced to about how many fewer At the moment in which the Japanese leveled us there was no ability to react, neither from the field of play nor from the technical area. They were not able to overcome the forest that the Japanese players created. The only way was through lateral crosses, but let’s be realistic, we have never characterized ourselves for dominating the air game, and on top of that, if we remove Morata from the field of play, he is the one who has the best chance of finishing an aerial ball with his 1.89 meter high and we center balls to Ansu Fati who is not characterized by his aerial control, even more complicated.
You can see the glass half full or half empty. It can be seen half full because in the end the Spanish team goes to the “easy” part of the World Cup draw, what perhaps many wanted has happened, to get Croatia, Brazil or Argentina out of the way in the quarterfinals. But there are more reasons to see it half empty, we were momentarily eliminated when Costa Rica beat Germany. Spain has played poorly and on their way in Qatar we have gone from 100 to 0.
Spain has dominated possession of the match but has not dominated, even remotely, neither the match nor the situation against a Japanese team that if they had needed more goals, there is no doubt that they could have scored more, defensively Spain has been disastrous. A World Cup cannot be won by competing in this way, there is still a lot of work to be done to avoid making these mistakes in the final rounds.
#Spanish #team #lot #work #World #Cup #Qatar
