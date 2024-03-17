Brahim was born in Malaga, the son of a man from Melilla and a man from Malaga. His paternal grandmother, Moroccan, is his link with the Alawite country. He grew up in Málaga, he became a footballer in the youth teams there with nice names, Mortadelo and Tiro de Pichón, at the age of seven he signed for Málaga, where he grew until he was sold to Manchester City, via Pellegrini, who had been Malacitan coach. From there Madrid signed him, which after a loan to Milan and a sale with an agreed buyback, recovered him. He is now a rare case of a player with a title in the Premier, Serie A and LaLiga, although only in the second case was he a full starter.

Unfortunately, the Spanish National Team has lost it. Unfortunately, indifference or neglect, depending on how you look at it. With Luis de la Fuente he played in the youth teams as one of the highlights of his generation, but in the senior team, where the age groups are already mixed, he has been systematically ignored, both when he was triumphing at Milan and in these days in which he begins to stand out in Madrid, with increasingly frequent and unbalancing interventions. He is what we call a different player. He has given good solutions when Rodrygo, Vinicius or Bellingham were missing or entering late in the game to unblock them. He has dribbling, vision and opportunism to score goals, all enriched by his unusual ambidextrous status. He prefers the left for driving, dribbling and the short touch, and the right for the long pass or long shot, but he handles both very well, comes out from any profile and has speed.

He could have been an asset for the National Team. If not a full headline, then a solution for difficult endings. But De la Fuente has forwards on the outside that he likes more: Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, above all, but also Olmo, Ferran Torres, now injured, and some others. With Lamine Yamal, in which Morocco has been interested, the Federation has made a prolonged effort with the family to opt for Spain, as they have happily done. With Brahim it has been the opposite. They have never addressed him, but the Moroccans have. In the Bernabéu box, not only the coach has been seen frequently, but also the president of the Federation and even a minister has even attended. Always on visits to see the player.

He has finally chosen a country that is not his own but that of a grandmother. De la Fuente must have felt uncomfortable with the matter, otherwise he would not have made that insinuation about impositions that on Friday he had to clarify that they did not exist. It is true that he had put him on the pre-list, which is not made public, although he informs each club of the included players, for the appropriate purposes. But being on the pre-list, which can reach 50, is not being on the list.

So Brahim decided to take a step that has no turning back. You can't change him twice and there is the curious case that he has already been a full international with Spain… by chance. It was in that match against Lithuania before the Euro Cup, that the seniors could not play due to covid quarantine. The under-21s played him, but since he was registered as an 'A' team, he counts in the record as such.

Morocco is not a minor team: semi-finalist in the last World Cup (to which they already tried to take Brahim and he refused because his future plan was with Spain) and number 12 in the FIFA ranking. In the last African Cup they fell in the round of 16, but they have the challenge of organizing that championship in 2025 and co-organizing the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal. So it is not a bad opportunity to sign up. But, above all, Brahim has detected a great and prolonged interest there in the face of indifference here.

In short, we have lost a 24-year-old player to the National Team who, in the opinion of many, including myself, was of interest. Congratulations to Morocco, which has known how to do things better. The footballer, for whom he works.

