Cruz Azul has one of the best squads in the entire Liga MX. The Celeste Machine has high-level foreigners, an interesting Mexican base, veterans in a good moment and young people who have been pushing hard. In this last sector is Santiago Giménez, one of the most promising jewels of Mexican soccer. The 20-year-old player has not yet consolidated as a starter with the light blue team, but he has shown enough to be taken into account for the Tri Mayor.
In this sense, according to the most recent journalistic reports, the player would be closely followed by some teams from the Old Continent. ‘Santi’, who adds two goals and an assist in Clausura 2022, would be the next target for Espanyol de Barcelona. The parakeets would have the Mexican striker born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in their sights for the next season. According to information from the Fox Sports network, the La Liga team has been closely following ‘Bebote’ for months.
So far there has been no formal offer for the services of Santi Giménez, however, according to Diario Récord, the Mexican soccer player would not look badly on the possibility of leaving for the Old Continent, especially given the lack of more minutes with the Celestial Machine. In the past, the 20-year-old attacker was scouted by Major League Soccer (MLS) teams, but Cruz Azul shielded the element from its core forces.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Giménez’s contract will end in mid-2023. The striker will have to press the next semester to seek a place in the final list of the Mexican National Team for the 2022 World Cup. “Santi” is currently the fourth striker del Tri, behind Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín.
