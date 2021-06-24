Luis Enrique has modified his plans and Spain will stay in Copenhagen if they beat Croatia to travel from the Danish capital to Saint Petersburg to play the quarterfinals.

The coach had planned to go to play the quarterfinals against Croatia and return to Las Rozas headquarters, in case of victory.a, to travel from Madrid to Saint Petersburg to play the quarters. And in case of victory, he also planned to return to Madrid.

The coach and his staff have decided to modify the roadmap because they believe that from Copenhagen, where he would stay for two days, it makes more sense to travel directly to Saint Petersburg than to return to Madrid. And so on to London if Spain managed to go to the semifinals.

On the other hand, RENFE has joined in supporting the National Team in the Eurocup and has themed Seville’s Santa Justa Station with the image of the internationals. A campaign that is also transferred to the AVE wagons themselves, as the Official Train of the Spanish Soccer Team. Seville is the venue for the Eurocup and still has to host the Belgium-Portugal round of 16 match