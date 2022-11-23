Spain beat Costa Rica 7-0 at the start of the 2022 World Cup

The Spanish national team defeated the national team of Costa Rica in the opening match of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The broadcast was on website Match TV.

The meeting was held in Doha at the stadium “El-Tumama” and ended with a score of 7:0. Midfielder Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Then midfielder Marco Asensio and midfielder Ferran Torres scored goals. In the 74th minute, midfielder Gavi scored, becoming the youngest goal scorer at the World Cup in the history of the Spanish national team. Midfielder Carlos Soler scored another goal in the 90th minute. In the second added minute, striker Alvaro Morata set the final score.

Earlier on November 23, another Group E meeting between Germany and Japan took place. It ended with the score 2:1 in favor of the Japanese.

The World Championship will last until December 18. The Spanish team won the World Cup in 2010.