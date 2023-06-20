The Spanish fans, hungry for titles, paid tribute to Luis de la Fuente and his players on Monday after lifting their first trophy since 2012. After returning from the Netherlands, the King received the Spanish expedition at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, led by by Luis Rubiales (president of the RFEF) and by Víctor Francos (recently appointed president of the Higher Sports Council). After the royal congratulations, he played food in a central Madrid restaurant before the main course: the celebration at the Wizink Center.

The pavilion, where the third game of the ACB League final between Barça and Real Madrid will be played this Tuesday, filled its court and its first stands with fans since six in the afternoon. More than two and a half hours later, with a previous musical show by DJ Nano, Twin Melody, Sofía Ellar and Los Gemeliers, the champions arrived.

View of the Wizink Center, in Madrid, scene of the celebration of Spain.

Rodrigo Jimenez (EFE)

The first to be presented was the coach De la Fuente. With his voice harmed by the circumstances, he preferred to leave the prominence to the footballers, announced by the presenters to the rhythm of the music from numbers 1 to 23, from Kepa to Unai Simón. Jordi Alba and Morata were in charge of entering with the cup. Captain Alba wanted to say a few words of encouragement to Sergio Rico, who came out of an induced coma on Monday after falling off a horse a few weeks ago. Later, he thanked the work of the previous coach Luis Enrique and highlighted the great current work of De la Fuente and his staff. The only thank you that the public did not like was the one he dedicated to Rubiales, to which the people responded with whistles.

Other heavyweights like Morata, Jesús Navas and Carvajal spoke visibly moved. “We have a hell of a country,” said the Real Madrid winger, scorer of the decisive goal against Croatia. Goalkeeper Unai Simón, the hero in the penalty shootout, introduced Fabian, who laughingly stated that he unsuccessfully tried to outplay Grealish in the effusiveness of his celebration.

Another of the most acclaimed was Joselu, a new Real Madrid player and “better than Haaland” according to several banners. “I am very happy, because in addition to this title, I have signed for the best team in the world. Hala Madrid ”, closed the striker. There was also time to ask for the Ballon d’Or for Rodri, who has closed a great year with a treble at Manchester City and his first title with the national team, where he had the difficult task of replacing Busquets. The midfielder pointed out that this trophy “is the first stone of a very beautiful path”.

The party on the Wizink stage closed with a cloak for De la Fuente and to the rhythm of Queen and Raphael, on a day when many young people who did not live through the golden age of the national team tasted the sweetness of success for the first time.

