The Spanish team has complicated their way a lot towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after losing to Sweden (2-1). A defeat after a match in which Spain lacked depth and in which the Nordic team made good use of their opportunities against to sentence.
A game that started face to face, thanks to the goal he scored debutant Carlos Soler. What better way to debut! Of course, in the next play an error in the control of Busquets facilitated Isak’s goal, of unappealable right. A real shame after a bit that placed us as the first of group with slack
Far from crumpling, Red took a step forward. Koke and Busquets himself carried the handle, and the depth of the wings allowed attacks lengths and arrivals to the area. Some of those arrivals by Azpilicueta and Jordi Alba were missing, with some Gerard and Ferran somewhat disconnected from the game.
Losses in the defensive areas of Spain created tennis courts in the area of La Roja. That was the rival’s greatest danger, in addition to the long balls and the speed especially from Forsberg. Unai had to intervene in a hand in hand with the striker shortly after half an hour. The break was reached with a tie right on the scoreboard
In the second half, Spain forgave the one it had … and Sweden did not. Ferran He did not hit the heel after a great pass from Gerard Moreno and in the next move, Kulusevski made a great play on the right that sank into the net Claesson. Water jug cold for Luis Enrique’s
A Luis Enrique who played it by putting Adama by a gray Gerard. The Wolverhampton player was active, but the Swedish defense was very tight. Isak, Kulusevski and Claesson they generated danger to the counter, but then Laporte and Eric García were providential to avoid sentence.
Spain had a lot of ball and he overturned in attack, but there were no chances. The draw did not come, the defeat fell like a slab and Right now the national team has it very complicated to get into the World Cup next year. By the way, it’s the first defeat for our team in qualifying for this tournament since 1993. At what moment ….
Leave a Reply