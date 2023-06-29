Surnames are an important part of the society in which we live, since they are one more way, on paper and in the spoken language, to identify a person and to which family they belong.

In Mexicolike other countries in the world, there are surnames that enjoy more popularity than others, and there are other surnames that, on the contrary, are so rare that they are in danger of disappearing.

Under this understanding, we will immediately tell you what it is the surname of Spanish origin that in a short time could stop appearing on birth certificates new ones issued by the Mexican Civil Registry.

First of all, it should be remembered that many of the surnames that Mexicans currently carry come from European countries, and to a greater extent from Spaindue to the history that unites both nations.

In fact, in all Latin America We can find millions of people who share Spanish surnames as a result of the common history and culture that has linked all these countries with Spain and other States of the old continent for hundreds of years.

Now, on the microsite “Tell me about Mexico” by Populationthe National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) published a study on the birth rate in Mexico from 2017 to 2020, where there is a table in which all the surnames that are registered until 2020 appear.

Thus, the Mexican body revealed that the most popular surname in Mexico is hernandezwhich originates in Spain, with 671 thousand 972 records to the date on which the study was carried out.

On the other hand, it can be said that The surname with the fewest records in Mexico is “Zugasti”, with only 20 records for 2020. This means that this surname of Basque origin is the least popular in the Mexican Republic.

And since the Basques inhabited, to a large extent, the Spanish territory centuries ago, it can be said that the surname Zugasti is the surname of Spanish origin that is nothing to be eliminated in the Mexican national territory.

However, it should be borne in mind that the Spanish surname Zugasti is not the only one that is currently in red light in Mexico, according to INEGI data, but also the following: