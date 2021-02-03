Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish Supreme Court upheld the sentence to 133 years in prison against retired Salvadoran colonel Inocente Montano for the murder of five Spanish Jesuits in 1989 during the civil war in El Salvador, the court reported Wednesday.

The Supreme Court “confirms that they were murders of a terrorist nature”, as established in its ruling by the Madrid court that sentenced Montano in the first instance in September, the court said in a press release.

In any case, the 78-year-old retired soldier with fragile health could only be imprisoned for a maximum of 30 years, as established by Spanish law, the Supreme Court recalled.

Extradited from the United States to Spain in 2017, Montano was convicted of the massacre on the campus of the Central American University (UCA) during the Salvadoran civil war (1980-1992) on November 16, 1989.

That day, members of the now outlawed Atlacatl military battalion murdered Ignacio Ellacuría, rector of the UCA, four other Spanish Jesuits, and three other people: a Salvadoran religious, an employee of the order, and his daughter.

Executions ordered by Montano, then Vice Minister of Public Security, and other members of the High Command of the Armed Forces, as determined by the sentence ratified by the Supreme Court.

The events suppose “an authentic ‘story of terror’ and of the horror that the victims of this crime of State had to live,” the Supreme Court wrote in its ruling.

Montano could only be convicted of the crime against the Spanish Jesuits “as the United States did not grant his extradition” for the three additional murders, the court recalled.

The Supreme Court forcefully rejected the appeal of Montano’s defense that asked to review the sentence, determining that it is not possible “to justify the fatal attack on the lives of eight people.”

The massacre “went beyond the seriousness and consequences of the attempt on the lives of the victims, as it was intended to annihilate the hopes of peace of an entire society, harassed after ten years of internal war,” added the Supreme Court in its ruling.

Montano is the only intellectual author of the massacre who has been convicted of the facts.

In El Salvador, only the military accused of being the material perpetrators of the crime were tried and were released thanks to a 1993 amnesty law.

© 2021 AFP