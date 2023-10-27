The Spanish Super Cup already has schedules

In recent days, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced the dates and times of the next Spanish Super Cup, which will once again be held in the territories of Saudi Arabia, more specifically in Riyadh. In this edition, the finalists of the Copa del Rey will face each other, Real Madrid as champion and Osasuna as runner-up of this tournament, FC Barcelona as the champion of the last LaLiga campaign and Atlético de Madrid as third place in the league championship.
FC Barcelona arrives as the current champion of the tournament and is one of the favorites since it is also the team that has won this tournament the most times, the Blaugranas have won this tournament on 14 occasions, followed by Real Madrid with 12 titles who arrive to this tournament as the champions of the Copa del Rey and want to close the gap in the record with the culés.
In the crossroads, the current champions would not meet until a hypothetical final, so FC Barcelona will face the runner-up of the Copa del Rey, Osasuna, in the semifinals, while Real Madrid will face Atlético de Madrid, so There will be a Madrid derby in the semifinals.
The Spanish Super Cup will begin next Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 p.m. with the match between the two Madrid teams, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, in a derby that is sure to be electrifying. The next match will be the next day, Thursday, January 11 at the same time as the match between the Madrid team, facing FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna.
The final will be played on Sunday, January 14. The entire tournament will be played in the same stadium, the Al Awwal Park Stadium, in the Saudi capital and it will be Movistar + who has the rights to broadcast the tournament.
