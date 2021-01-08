View of the Madrid park, on Thursday. Ana Bornay / EFE

The spurt of the bank in these early stages of 2021 has allowed the Ibex 35 this Friday to recover the levels of early March last year, when the coronavirus was already bringing Italy headlong but Spain had not yet declared a state of alarm. Those were days when the infections identified were still in the dropper and investors still could not even imagine the hecatomb that was to come. Ten months later and tons of liquidity injected by central banks, the Spanish index this morning exceeded 8,400 points.

Despite the recent surge and the good start to the year, the Ibex continues to lag far behind the rest of the European stock markets. An important part of this decoupling has to do with the sectoral composition of the index – to the weight of the banking sector we must also add the greater importance of tourist values ​​in the Madrid selective – and with the greater blow suffered by the Spanish GDP, which in 2020 has led the table of declines in the euro area. Although this Friday they were back in the red, bank values ​​and companies linked to the renewable energy sector are the ones that pushed the index up in these early stages of 2021 and leave the Ibex on the verge of its best week since mid-November .

This Friday the main vector of momentum of the Stock Exchanges comes from the United States. In addition to the Democratic victory in Georgia, which gives him the two senators they needed to have a majority in the Senate and to be able to carry out the recovery and stimulus packages to lift the world’s leading economy out of the crisis, is added the change of mind of a Donald Trump who, after prompting his followers to take the Capitol in the first place, has ended up giving his arm to twist and promising that he will facilitate an orderly transition with his successor in the White House, Joe Biden. That greater relaxation and clarity about America’s political future led Wall Street to hit new all-time highs on Thursday. On the other hand, the publication of the employment data in the North American country, notably worse than expected, somewhat cooled spirits in the final stretch of the European session.

The session this Friday began with good news from the Asian stock markets, whose closing is usually the first reference of the day in the opening of its European pairs. There, the Japanese Nikkei has recorded a rise of more than 2.3%, reaching highs of more than three decades and increasing the gap between the trading floors and the real economy. In the foreign exchange market, the euro fell slightly against the dollar – good news for exporters from the Old Continent after months of increases in the common currency, a factor that made sales abroad more expensive – and oil rose for the fourth consecutive day.