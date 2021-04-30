The attack in which the Spanish journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile and the Irish conservationist Rory Young, killed in Burkina Faso last Monday, was not the work of smugglers or poachers but of one of the jihadist groups operating in the Sahel. This is the conclusion reached by the CNI secret service “in a first evaluation”, taking into account “the fire capacity and the means used in the attack,” according to sources from the Ministry of Defense.

The same sources maintain that the Spanish journalists “at all times exercised the utmost prudence in their actions, beyond assuming the risks inherent to their profession,” as evidenced by the fact that they were attached to a Burkinabe armed unit dedicated to the fight against poaching in the natural parks of the southeast of the country.

The investigation by the National Intelligence Center (CNI), dependent on Defense, concludes that the Burkinabe forces accompanied by the two Spanish journalists and the Irish conservationist “were prepared and tried to repel the aggression they suffered.” Even, the same sources add, “they succeeded at first, but later they were overcome by the firepower of the attackers.”

The bodies of David Beriain, Roberto Fraile and Rory Young arrived at the Torrejón de Ardoz base (Madrid) this Friday at 8.55 am aboard an Airbus 310 of group 45 of the Air Force. The bodies have been received by relatives and friends of the two journalists and by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, and Defense, Margarita Robles, as well as by the Irish ambassador to Spain, Sile Maguire, and the Secretary General of Reporteros Sin Borders, Alfonso Bauluz.

After being taken off the plane – which flew from Torrejón to Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, on Thursday night – the coffins have crossed a military cordon on the shoulders of 24 Air Force soldiers. From Torrejón, the bodies of Beriain and Fraile have been taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute, where an autopsy will be performed, before their final transfer to Artajona (Navarra) and Valdespino Cerón (León), respectively. Young’s body will be airlifted to Ireland. The government has announced that it will award the civil merit order to the two reporters.

González Laya thanked the Burkina Faso authorities for their collaboration, who made their efforts “from the first moment in identifying the bodies and facilitating the procedures for their repatriation” and are committed to clarifying what happened and “identifying who is behind these events. terrorists ”. “If we have learned a lesson from this terrible event, it is the importance of continuing to support efforts for peace and stability in the Sahel,” he added. For his part, Robles stressed that the CNI secret service has been working from the first moment on the investigation together with the services of Burkina Faso and other countries. “The fight against terrorism in the area is not going to stop, we are going to be relentless in it,” he emphasized.

Coinciding with the arrival in Madrid of the bodies of the three murdered Europeans, Spain, France, Germany and Italy have released a joint statement in which, in addition to condemning the attack, they promise to reinforce their support for the Sahel countries “before the persistent security threats and complex challenges ”facing the region. In addition to continuing with the missions of support, training and training of the security forces, the four European countries are committed to a global approach that includes humanitarian aid and support for economic and social development.

The three deceased were traveling in a caravan that was attacked on Monday morning on the road between Fada N’Gourma and Pama, in southeastern Burkina Faso. The two Spaniards had come to this area, near the Arli National Park, to shoot a documentary about the Burkina Faso authorities’ fight against poaching, while the Irishman worked there as a member and founder of the conservation NGO Chengeta Wildlife.

The convoy, made up of two type vehicles pick-up and about 20 motorcycles in which journalists, environmental agents and a military security escort were traveling, he left the town of Natiaboani in the morning and stopped at kilometer 60. The Spaniards had gotten out of one of the trucks pick-up and they were manipulating a drone to take aerial photographs when the attack began. Armed men broke into two vans and a dozen motorcycles, causing the members of the convoy to disperse. Members of the escort and a foreign national who was injured managed to reach Natiaboani.

The responsibility for the murder of the two journalists and the Irish conservationist has been assumed, through an audio message whose authenticity is being investigated, by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), a federation of jihadist groups led by the terrorist Iyad Ag Ghali and linked to Al Qaeda. The Minister of Communication and spokesman for the Burkinabe government, Ousséni Tamboura, attributed the attack to “terrorists”, without specifying which group they belonged to.

The Prosecutor’s Office of the National High Court has opened information proceedings on Friday in relation to the murder of the two Spanish journalists in Burkina Faso based on police information about the circumstances of their death, which could lead to the opening of a case for a alleged crime of terrorism, reports Efe.

David Beriain (Artajona, Navarra, 43 years old) had extensive experience as a reporter in conflict zones. Throughout his journalistic career he had worked in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Libya, Mexico, Colombia or Venezuela. Specialized in documentaries, his report Ten days with the FARC In 2009 he was awarded the José Manuel Porquet Prize for Digital Journalism, while his documentary The kidnapping business in Venezuela was nominated in 2019 for the RealScreen Awards. In EL PAÍS he published, among others, works on the coca-growing areas of Peru.

For his part, cameraman Roberto Fraile (Barakaldo, Bizkaia, 47 years old), based in Salamanca, was also an expert in difficult areas. He was injured in the Syrian town of Aleppo when a grenade exploded. One of his best known works, together with David Beriain, was Clandestine, a series of documentaries that aired on the Discovery Max channel.