The Spanish singer Rosalía, 30 years old, had the keys to the Vatican museum in her hands for a few hours, various news portals reported, a fact that made her happy and was not expected.

rosalia he performed successfully at the Nyon festival in Switzerland and then traveled to Italy, Rome, to enjoy a few days off and chose Rome to spend part of his vacation.

Rosalia was in the vatican museum and there he met Gianni Crea, the boss in charge of opening and closing each of the doors of the gallery that receives more than twenty thousand tourists daily.

The man surprised Rosalía by placing some of the keys to the museum in his hands, which date from the 18th century and are kept under custody in a protected chamber.

On social networks, images are shown showing how Rosalía is accompanied by Gianni Crea through the museum, tells her details and she shows off how she opens and closes some of the doors.

Undoubtedly, this has been a pleasant experience for rosaliawho has also thrown a coin into the Trevi Fountain, since, according to legend, this ensures a return to travel to Rome.

Rosalía is one of the Spanish singers currently most successful because it offers concerts in different countries of the world with full houses, in addition its songs are placed among the first places of popularity.

