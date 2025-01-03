In Spain, three Autonomous Communities have traffic responsibilities in their road network, that is, andThere is an organization that performs the functions of the DGT in these regions. These communities are Catalonia, the Basque Country and Navarra, so they can carry out changes in traffic regulations, always complying with the General Traffic Regulations and the Traffic Law.

In this case, the Servei Català de Trànsit has established that on certain occasions two trucks cannot pass each other on some high-capacity roadslike the A-2 or the AP-7.

When does this ban affect Catalan highways?

The Servei Català de Trànsit imposes the Overtaking restriction for trucks with a mass of more than 7,500 kg on the AP-7 on Fridays and Sundays from 5 to 10 p.m., as well as on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., in addition to departure operations extending the hours and days affected, according to reports The Debate.

On the other hand, the A-2 only has specific prohibitions, since they only exist between January 3 and March 24, and only from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., in addition to these regulations It only affects between kilometers 550 and 586 of the Eastern Highway.

Which highways are free for some drivers in Catalonia?

Archive image of the C-32 toll highway in Catalonia. Getty Images

These high-capacity roads are the C-16 in the section between Terrassa and Manresa in the province of Barcelona, ​​the other highway is the C-32 between the municipalities of Sitges (Barcelona) and El Vendrell (Tarragona).

Although it is necessary to indicate that they have only stopped paying for those who makes round trips within a 24-hour interval at the same toll barrier, but only from Monday to Friday.





What is the number of section radars that Catalonia has?

According to the Servei Català de Trànsit website, the total number of section radars distributed along the Catalan roads rises to 41, a list that was updated a few weeks ago with the entry into operation of a cinemamometer on the A-2.

Furthermore, to this figure we must add the section devices that are owned by the municipalities, for example, Barcelona has several of them distributed throughout the city.. Finally, it should be noted that the section radars are found in all provinces: 11 in Girona, 19 in Barcelona, ​​6 in Lleida and 5 in Tarragona.