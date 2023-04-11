Dubai (Union)

Spaniard John Ramm advanced to second place in the weekly global ranking of the “DB World” tour, which is held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, in partnership with Rolex with the support of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, after writing his name in the history records by winning the American Masters title, one of the oldest The four major championships in golf.

Ram joined the exclusive list that abounds with names from the legends of the game such as the American Tiger Woods, after excelling in the competitions that were held at the famous Agosta National Stadium in the US state of Georgia, and finished the competitions with 12 hits under average, four strokes ahead of his closest competitors Americans Brooks Kubica and Phil Michelson.

Thanks to this victory, Ram gained 1,665 points, which made him advance 164 steps to second place in the (Race to Dubai) standings, with a total of 1,718.6 points, and is close to returning again to participate in the final tournament, the DB World Tour Championship, which will be held in the month Next November at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where he has a special relationship with this tournament in Dubai, which was crowned three times, the last of which was the last edition in 2022.

Ram won a huge prize money of $ 3.240 million, in addition to obtaining the “green jacket” known in golf historically as worn exclusively by the champions of this event.

Norwegian Victor Hovland took advantage of his seventh place in the championship with 6 strikes below average, to gain 275 points, through which he advanced 127 steps, to become 39th in the (Race to Dubai) standings, with 328 points.

It also gave tenth place in the English championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick, with 179 points, which made him advance 98 places at once, to become 68th in the (Race to Dubai) standings, with 232 points.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy is still at the top of the (Race to Dubai) standings with 1.835 points, and he is seeking to retain the title of champion of the season that he crowned last year for the fourth time in his career.

The best 50 players, according to the season’s classification, for “The Race to Dubai” qualify for the final tournament that is held annually in Dubai, the DB World Tour Championship, which will be held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Club from November 16 to 19, with prize money amounting to 10 million. dollar.

The current season of the DB World tour has already started in the United Arab Emirates, with four tournaments being held in the UAE at the beginning of this year, which are the “Hero Cup” tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Club, and the Hero Championship. The Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.