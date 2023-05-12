EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a data base updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

The Bolivian Attorney General’s Office has requested collaboration from the Spanish State Attorney General’s Office to advance the investigation of the case of Alfonso Pedrajas, uncovered by EL PAÍS, the Spanish Jesuit who abused dozens of children for decades in the Andean country and who led a diary of his crimes. As the attorney general, Wilfredo Chávez, had advanced, Bolivia has already asked the International Cooperation Unit of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office to locate the priest’s nephew, who was the one who found the newspaper after his death in 2009 and delivered it to this newspaper, and also to obtain the memoir document itself. The Prosecutor’s Office has contacted EL PAÍS to request the information it has on the case.

The attorney general of the Latin American country is investigating the case because, as Chávez explained in an interview with this newspaper, the pedophilia crimes of Pedrajas, also known as Father Pica, “have not prescribed in Bolivia.” “The Inter-American Court has determined that, in these cases, the rape is assimilated to crimes against humanity,” he argued. “This man has died and the crime is intuitu personae [la responsabilidad penal no puede ser transferida a terceros]. But the systematic cover-up is not. And we are going to achieve that [enjuiciar]. Above all, with the testimonies and the newspaper”. He advanced that “there has been a systematic cover-up”, as revealed by the newspaper and the EL PAÍS investigation.

Pedrajas left a written record in a diary of his sexual abuse of dozens of children in Bolivia while he was a teacher in various schools of the order, mainly in Juan XXIII, in Cochabamba, between 1960 and 2008. In the text, he also recounts how His superiors covered up his crimes (up to seven Jesuit superiors and a dozen Bolivian and Spanish clergymen) and the denunciations of some victims who reached the order. “I hurt a lot of people (85?) Too many,” he admits. Since EL PAÍS began its investigation into pedophilia in the Catholic Church in 2018, which has recorded 954 cases in Spain alone to date, it is the first time that a document reveals the abuses and their cover-up from the side of the religious aggressor.

The Company of Jesus itself, after the publication of the report, cautiously suspended eight members of the order who in recent decades have held the position of provincial, the highest level in a country, in Bolivia. Among them there are at least five Spaniards, such as Marcos Recolons, who came to be at the top of the order in Rome. A former Jesuit, Pedro Lima, has revealed that he was expelled from the order in 2001, precisely for denouncing Pedrajas and other religious. In this sense, the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office also plans to request the collaboration in Spain of the Church and the Jesuits, as well as the Vatican.

Fernando Pedrajas, nephew of the accused priest, already took the case to the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office, but it was filed, since it was prescribed and his uncle had died. Although the crimes of which he is accused have taken place in another country, the National Court has the power to try Spaniards for acts committed abroad, but in this case it was no longer possible. Even so, they took a statement from him and also from a victim that he declared from Bolivia. In an interview with this newspaper, Fernando Pedrajas announced his intention to try to reopen the complaint so that “the people who knew about the abuses committed by Pica and covered it up” can be tried. “My intention is to create a group of victims who support a general complaint to present it here in Spain. Even if it’s anonymous. I know the identity of many of the victims who have not yet spoken out, ”he explained. For this he has created an email: [email protected].

The Pedrajas case has caused a great impact in Bolivia, to the point of triggering a national debate on pedophilia in the Church, which until then had not occurred. Following the publication of the case, the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, asked the Bolivian Catholic Church to pronounce itself forcefully and the country’s episcopal conference apologized for the case. The attorney general’s office is even studying opening a general investigation into all cases of abuse of minors in the Bolivian Church, as Belgium and other countries have already done.