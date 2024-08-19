If in France the press is capable of criticizing a player after an unsatisfactory match, it is clear that in Spain journalists have much more freedom when it comes to questioning. And after his first match, Kylian Mbappé learned it the hard way.
Too discreet for his talent, former Paris Saint Germain player Kylian Mbappé received plenty of criticism after Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Mallorca on Sunday. The French captain made too little difference to worry his opponents.
Yeah Sports World an editorial more focused on rival FC Barcelona, was indulgent and described the performance as a ” white disappointment “, is not the case for everyone.
On the front page of his newspaper this Monday, ACE shows Kylian Mbappé’s disgusted face with a caption: ” Prick “. As far as Sport it is about “ a galactic fall for the first time ”. While in ESPN There was even a device planned to watch the match of the winner of the 2018 World Cup, the new Casa, with an isolated camera. White will have to recover.
The Frenchman and his teammates’ next match is next Sunday at 5:00 pm, against Valladolid, at the Bernabéu.
