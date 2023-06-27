As of July 1, the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) in the second half of 2023 will remain in the hands of Spaina country that has always played a strategic role in promoting rapprochement between the community bloc and Latin America. The arrival of Spain to the presidency poses as a great ambition that of strengthening a relationship that has lost ground in recent years. It is, without a doubt, an opportunity that can be positive for both parties. The times of interested or asymmetric approaches are behind us.

The international context is not the most propitious to closing great commercial advances. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have left a scenario of deglobalization, fragmentation and protectionist tendencies. Recent months have seen movements that were unthinkable until recently, such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the United States and other instruments inspired more by politics than by economics, which pose an unprecedented challenge to traditional European multilateralism and regulatory drive.

Juan Moscoso del Prado is a senior fellow at the EsadeGeo Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics.

However, that same complex geopolitical context has brought positive movements in Europe. The EU has understood that the search for growth must be accompanied by guarantees of social, economic and environmental sustainability, with the consequent objective of combating climate change and promoting the energy transition and the technological and digital revolution. And Latin America can benefit from that effort.

The director of Energy Policy in the General Directorate of Energy of the European Commission, Cristina Lobillo, assured in a recent conference that the EU cannot afford to “repeat the same mistake” of depending excessively on a single supplier, as happened with gas Russian, and pointed out the need to diversify suppliers of raw materials considered critical for the energy transition. “In particular, we are focusing on Africa and Latin America,” she said during the Annual Energy Conference held at the Esade business school.

Lobillo described as “very important” the first EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit held in eight years and scheduled for mid-July in Brussels. The head of European diplomacy, the Spanish Josep Borrell, has also insisted on the importance of the meeting and the need to make the most of it. In Brussels there is an awakening of the international vocation of the European project that coincides with the need for Latin America and other regions to find new opportunities outside the confrontational framework between China and the United States.

The Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU arrives with many open channels with Latin America and with various countries in particular. Chile and the EU agreed in December to update the regulatory framework for their trade relations, an area that is always pending with Argentina. At the Mercosur level, it is difficult to predict whether there will be progress after the arrival of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the presidency and with the prospect of an election year in Argentina. The agenda will also be marked by the energy potential of Latin America, especially in renewables, and by issues of industry, climate change, inequality and digitization, among others.

European interest in Latin America should go beyond Spain and Portugal, the two great promoters of the relationship with the region. Northern Europe and Eastern Europe must also assume the global relevance of Latin America. Even more so in the face of the multiple challenges of an increasingly complex world, as shown by the war in Ukraine, the tension with China or the role of other countries such as Iran or Turkey. The Spanish presidency could now give a new emphasis to that need.

