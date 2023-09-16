Saturday, September 16, 2023
The Spanish Police seize about 2,300 kilos of cocaine from America

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World
The Spanish Police seize about 2,300 kilos of cocaine from America

Cocaine seizure

(illustrative image)

(illustrative image)

The drugs were hidden in a fishing boat that was boarded off the coast in northwest Spain.

The Spanish Police, in collaboration with the United States DEA, About 2,300 kilos of cocaine from America were seized, in an operation with five detainees.

(You can read: Attention: The United States certified Colombia’s performance in the fight against drugs).

As reported by this Saturday the Police, the drugs were hidden in a fishing boat that was boarded off the coast in northwest Spain, where its four occupants were arrested. The fifth detainee was arrested after being located in Madrid, where he had apparently fled from that coastal area, where he was supposedly going to receive the drugs, as detailed by the Police in a statement.

See also  The ten best-selling books of week 6

The Spanish Police detected alleged members of what is known as the Balkan cartel who “intended to use Spain as an entry point for narcotic substances for subsequent distribution throughout Europe,” he highlighted.

(Also: 3 tons of cocaine fall in San Andrés; the drug was headed to Central America).

It was found that they had prepared the transport of a significant amount of drugs from Latin America through large tonnage vessels -container carriers-“, to be transferred to shallower draft vessels in local ports “where they go more unnoticed,” he added.

Finally, about forty miles from the Spanish port of Vigo, a fishing boat based in that area was boarded, in which the drugs were found hidden in bales. The operation was supervised by the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office of the Spanish National Court and included several home searches in which nearly 200,000 euros in cash and a high-end vehicle were seized.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

