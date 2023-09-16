The Spanish Police seize about 2,300 kilos of cocaine from America

The Spanish Police, in collaboration with the United States DEA, About 2,300 kilos of cocaine from America were seized, in an operation with five detainees.

As reported by this Saturday the Police, the drugs were hidden in a fishing boat that was boarded off the coast in northwest Spain, where its four occupants were arrested. The fifth detainee was arrested after being located in Madrid, where he had apparently fled from that coastal area, where he was supposedly going to receive the drugs, as detailed by the Police in a statement.

The Spanish Police detected alleged members of what is known as the Balkan cartel who “intended to use Spain as an entry point for narcotic substances for subsequent distribution throughout Europe,” he highlighted.

“It was found that they had prepared the transport of a significant amount of drugs from Latin America through large tonnage vessels -container carriers-“, to be transferred to shallower draft vessels in local ports “where they go more unnoticed,” he added.

Finally, about forty miles from the Spanish port of Vigo, a fishing boat based in that area was boarded, in which the drugs were found hidden in bales. The operation was supervised by the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office of the Spanish National Court and included several home searches in which nearly 200,000 euros in cash and a high-end vehicle were seized.

EFE

