The Spanish writer and poet Jose Manuel Caballero Bonald died this sunday at 94, announced the institute that grants this literary distinction.

To Cuban parents, the author was born in Andalusia in 1926, and received in 2012 the Cervantes Prize -considered the Nobel Prize for literature in the Spanish language-, for his vast work marked by poetry, but also by novels and essays.

With a huge body of literature behind him, he was the author of works such as ‘Las adivinaciones’ (1952), ‘Manual de infringers’ (2005) and ‘Entreguerras’ (2012), among many titles.

José Manuel Caballero Bonald was 94 years old. In 2012 he received the Cervantes award. Photo: AFP

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, praised in a tweet: “José Manuel Caballero Bonald has passed away. A benchmark in recent times of culture in our country, a great poet and novelist who belonged to the generation of the 1950s. My condolences and affection for your loved ones. “

Caballero Bonald was one of the architects of the great poetic renovation that carried out the Generation of the 50s, although he did not like the typecasting because he said that they were “fillers that historians use to facilitate literature manuals.”

Critical of power, he argued that “doubt, uncertainty are inescapable components of critical thinking. He who has no doubts is dead.”

José Manuel Caballero Bonald has passed away. A reference of the last times of culture in our country, a great poet and novelist who belonged to the generation of the 50s. My condolences and affection for his loved ones. https://t.co/OaLn9XPVLW – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 9, 2021

When his consecration with Cervantes was announced, the president of the jury, Darío Villanueva, said: “He is a figure of the most outstanding Spanish literature, which has a marked Ibero-American projection “.

At that time, he added that he was “a writer who lived in Latin America, who has always maintained a very intense contact with literature written in Spanish in those latitudes, is therefore well known and highly appreciated by Spanish speakers and Spanish readers. , if we can use this expression, across the ocean. “

His last years

At the age of 90, Caballero Bonald said that he continued to live a good part of the year at the mouth of the Guadalquivir, in front of Doñana, something that comforted him because it was like a tonic to strengthen himself against what was happening in the world, with “all those outrages to charge of the fanatics, the submissive, the gregarious “who did not like.

His legacy awaits in the Caja de las Letras of the Instituto Cervantes, whose content will not be revealed until November 11, 2051, on the 125th anniversary of his birth.

“I am moved that in forty years someone opens this box, rips open the envelope and remembers that I was a writer from the 20th century, who appeared in the 21st, who came to the old town and wrote something that was worth guarding “, then said this gentleman of letters, eternal insubordinate.

Source: AFP and EFE

DD