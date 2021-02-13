Experience, loyalty and independence from other pharmaceutical organizations are the main bases of the program on which the candidacy of Roberto Carrilero and his team for the presidency of the College of Pharmacists of the Region of Murcia is based, whose election will be held on March 9.

A candidacy that wants to safeguard the rights and interests of all pharmacists, regardless of their practice modality, and that is committed to protecting the property-ownership model in times of professional uncertainty, “since they try to break down the binomial that allows us to exercise our profession with freedom “, defends Carrilero.

Roberto Carrilero underlines the importance “of the Spanish pharmacy model, convinced of the health success it represents for our country, guaranteeing access for all citizens to medicine and the pharmacist in conditions of quality, equity and safety, regardless of their place of residence” .

“We will create a body for technological development and electronic commerce”



Digitization and training

Promoting the professional figure of the pharmacist, claiming before the health administrations and society the role that corresponds to him as a medicine specialist, is another of the points of the program and, in this context, promoting the return of hospital diagnostic medicines to the office pharmacy as a guarantee of accessibility for patients and a mechanism to improve adherence.

In this sense, Carrilero is committed to “defending the drug as a ‘core business’ of the pharmacy and making a strong investment in digitization and technological developments, betting on quality training that guarantees a better pharmaceutical service”.

“I propose – he adds – to create a technological development body led by the College and participated by other representatives of the group to address commerce and electronic services in a coordinated manner, so that all pharmacists are protected and represented.”

On the other hand, the creation of “a new ‘online’ training platform with the participation of the Universities of the Region (UMU and UCAM) and the Academy of Pharmacy stands out.”

Another highlight of the candidacy is the promotion of the pharmacy office as a health establishment for participation in vaccination campaigns and early detection and screening of diseases as part of the catalog of paid services for pharmacists.

Likewise, among its objectives is to promote permanent dialogue with citizens, patient associations and public administrations, so that the pharmacist is perceived by society as the key health professional in primary care from the pharmacy office, essential in the field hospital, Administration, magisterial formulation, optics or phytotherapy or any of the exercise modalities.

Roberto Carrilero and his team will work to extend the College to pharmacists who practice in other modalities different from the pharmacy office, by generating value: “So that membership is not a legal obligation but a professional necessity.”

To do this, your candidacy will create “a cutting-edge College, more innovative and transparent in the management of its assets and resources. Open to all and interactive, so that members feel heard, represented, advised and protected.