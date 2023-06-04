Too late, in a very local logic and without foreseeing the pendulum swing, the socialist government of the president Pedro Sanchez he had sought a reunion with some Latin American countries as part of his duties as president of the Socialist International, as manager of the European Union and the increase of transatlantic economic interests.

The electoral result of last Sunday May 28 and the defeat of the PSOE and the government have proposed a break in that part of foreign policy. With little participation of the PSOE itself and burdening the task in relations of Pablo Iglesias and United We Can with the Ibero-American populist countriesabove all Venezuela, Bolivia and MexicoSánchez had announced a major offensive to increase Spanish influence abroad.

Without much insistence from the media, last year there was a political agreement very significant between the right of Vox and the ultra-conservative fraction of the National Action Party of Mexicowhich strengthened the Madrid Charter promoted by Santiago Abascal to replace the decadent International Christian Democracy with the active right-wing ideology of Vox.

The countries of Latin America have entered into a logic of political activism to maintain progressive positions in governments. It is not a question of some revalidation or reactivation of the socialist international as a collegiate body, but rather of the relations of Churches in the American zone that began with the patronage of Hugo Chávez Frías and that the president has kept in force Nicolas Maduro through an activism in advisory mode of the former Spanish socialist president Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero and the constant presence of churches.

While Mexican President López Obrador was unable to find a personal space for relations with President Sánchez, in January of this year he received in the presidential office of the National Palace Pablo Iglesias and the economist Alfredo Serrano Mancilla to discuss political relations with the Mexican Morena party. However, there are no indications of any formal connection Morena-UP like the one that occurred between the Mexican PAN and Spanish Vox.

Before the 28-M elections, the Spanish socialist government had spread is part of its strategy to expand politically to Ibero-Americawhere political winds are blowing that could somehow offer indications of what has been called a pink wave, playing with the worn-out model of the communist red influence of the former Soviet Union that had entered Cuba with force in 1962 and had spread. expanded by the export of the Cuban revolution model via the guerrilla to some Ibero-American countries.

He Ibero-American ideological pendulum oscillates between neoliberal conservatism of market economic ideology and the populism as an anticlimactic substitute for Cuban-ex-Soviet socialism. The model of Chávez’s Bolivarian Revolution that has survived with Ripe is none other than a contemporary version of the non-Marxist utopian socialism of the Mexican president Lazaro Cardenas (1934-1940) presented as “State monopoly capitalism”, that is, a market economy with a significant presence of the private sector, but with budgetary direction from governments, something that was characterized as a political-ideological-economic category such as populism or government with popular goals and assistance programs that did not modify the private-public production structure.

The characterization that is made from Ibero-America of the socialist political regime in Spain is quite complacent regarding its focus on government programs based on public policies that do not modify the structure of the business productive system and regulatory government policies, nor nor does it try to eliminate the private sector. The limitations of the Spanish regime are perceived from Latin America as a State fiscal populism, without modifying the class struggle or the productive structure. The same happens in governments considered radical, but in reality they are capitalist regimes with public policies that redistribute wealth badly rather than well produced via subsidies welfare or lukewarm fiscal policies that try to avoid polarization in the distribution of income.

The defeat of the PSOE on 28-M and the first pessimistic indications for the Sánchez government in the general elections held on July 23 –just in a little less than two months– and above all the Collapse of the ideological group United We Can of Pablo Iglesias could be leaving the side of the road the plans for the political reconquest of Latin Americaespecially since the activisms of Zapatero and Iglesias have been more focused on personal relationships with some leaders in the region, but without developing any kind of political expansion of non-economic or business interests of Spain in an Ibero-American region that is defending its populist territories .

At the level of visibility, neither the PSOE nor Unidas Podemos have tried to penetrate the political structures of the groups from the center to the Ibero-American ideological left, while Vox has indeed achieved specific agreements signed in the Madrid Charter as an ideological program of the Spanish right with groups of the currents of the center to the right in Ibero-America.

In the styles of doing politics of the ideological groups of the center to the left of Ibero-America some concrete ways to crystallize commitments are not perceived, since the space for operation of the populist regimes is exhausted in very narrow scenarios and without international articulation. Even in the political analysis spaces of Ibero-America there was not much interest in the Spanish elections of 28-M.

