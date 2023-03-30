Spain’s parliament approved pension reforms for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that had the support of the trade unions, but which experts criticized as insufficient.

Bloomberg News reported that parliamentarians in Madrid voted overwhelmingly in favor of the measures, by 179 votes against 104 votes against, today, Thursday.

The reform aims to boost revenues rather than cut benefits, which guarantees support from unions close to Sanchez’s Socialist Party.

Sanchez has focused on increasing pension contributions for companies and high-wage earners, as well as incentives for employees to work more years to get a full pension.

However, an independent financial watchdog and several economists have warned that the package is not nearly enough to pay for the country’s generous pension system.