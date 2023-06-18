Federico Fellini was inspired by the photographer Tazio Secchiaroli to create Paparazzo, one of the characters in la dolce vita. In Rome in the 1950s, when Cinecittà was the center of the European film industry, Secchiaroli made a living spontaneously photographing the actors, models and aristocrats who paraded down Via Veneto. Fellini chose the name Paparazzo in homage to an old schoolmate, an annoying friend whom he called in reference to the annoying buzzing of a mosquito ―zanzaro, in Italian-. On the 9th, a Barcelona judge recalled the mosquito anecdote before ordering paparazi Jordi Martín to stay 400 meters away from Clara Chía, ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend, for three months. “The characteristic of these animals is that their activity is usually annoying and sometimes even painful, certainly small or moderate pain, tolerable,” said the magistrate at the hearing.

The judge was referring to the flying insect, but paparazzi activity can be just as annoying and painful for celebrities. The photojournalists of the tabloids monitor and follow public figures and interfere in their private lives to show what no one else sees. The restraining order approved by the Barcelona magistrate in the framework of an investigation for harassment marks a before and after in the coated paper business. “It is the first time that I see a measure of this type against a journalist. Before, restraining orders were only authorized against abusers or stalkers,” the lawyer Antonio González-Zapatero, who has represented celebrities such as Francisco Rivera, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo or Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, acknowledged to EL PAÍS. “Before, an anonymous person could be considered a public figure for the mere fact of being ‘son of’ or ‘partner of’. Now, if these people want to remain anonymous or not appear in the media, the judges tend to protect their fundamental rights”, explains the lawyer.

At the beginning of this year, González-Zapatero and one of his partners, Mario Bonacho, managed to get a judge in Cádiz to sentence Mediaset with a fine of 220,000 euros for illegitimate interference with the right to honor, personal and family privacy and one’s own image of Julia Janeiro, the daughter influencers of the bullfighter Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario. The sentence concluded that “being a public figure is not inherited” and that the personal photos that Janeiro publishes on her social networks are no excuse for a magazine or television to take them without express permission to gut her life. “Piqué’s girlfriend wants to be anonymous, the same as Julia Janeiro. In both cases, the judges have ruled in her favor”, points out González-Zapatero, who admits that the sentence in the case of Clara Chía reopens an old debate on what is considered a public figure and what is not.

Jordi Martín, the paparazi condemned not to approach Piqué’s girlfriend, assures that this is the first time something like this has happened to him. “The sentence is bizarre and surreal because it opposes the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office. But I don’t care. I’m not going to chase Chía. Without Piqué, she has no informative value. A photo of Chía walking alone down the street is worth nothing ”, he points out to EL PAÍS. The convicted photographer recalls that the former Barcelona soccer player had also initially requested to be the beneficiary of that restraining order and that later, in his appearance, he withdrew the request. “She backed down because she knows that she is a public figure and that she arouses interest. In this business we all know what we are playing. Mar Flores knows that she is Mar Flores and that all her life she will have the press behind her, ”he says.

Martín maintains that at no time did he go too far in his work and believes that this judicial decision will not set any precedent in the sector. “The job of the paparazzi is no more difficult than before. Our work will continue to be done and the characters will continue to be understanding with us. In this case, there is someone who incurs a contradiction. Clara Chía said in court that she is afraid of being a person in the media, but a few days before her partner posted a photo of both of them on your Instagram account, where he has 22 million followers”, he adds.

As the journalist Jesús García Bueno reported in this newspaper, this case opens another debate: whether or not a photographer like Martín, who has worked as a paparazzi for years, is a journalist. If this is the case, his work would be protected by the fundamental right to freedom of information. The judge, however, questioned whether this is the case and considered that a paparazzi must be “joined in the corresponding association of journalists.” Antonio Montero, one of the historical photographers in the sector, with more than 40 years of career, shares this criterion. “I have always believed that our profession has to be regulated in some way or adhered to some rules, but it has never been like that. There is a difference between informing and harassing. And when the reports become obsessions, these problems arise. Some believe that the limit of information is the truth, but the limit is the law, ”he assures. However, he admits to being surprised by the resolution of the Chia case. “Many celebrities have asked for restraining orders and the judges have never given them. This is something new, ”she admits.

Teresa Bueyes, another of the lawyers most requested by celebrities when it comes to defending their right to honor, privacy and image, speaks of professional intrusion. “Many times people who aren’t are labeled as information professionals,” she says. “Lifelong paparazzi do their job with a prudent distance and do not provoke or harass,” qualifies the lawyer, who recalls Félix Gutiérrez, considered the best paparazi in the history of the Spanish press. Gutiérrez was nicknamed “el crack” because no one could ever put a face on him. “There is now a new generation that is constantly and deliberately harassing celebrities to get a photo or information. The limit to information is the freedom and integrity of the character. You cannot obtain information that the other person does not want to give you at the cost of intimidation or coercion. That is a crime”, stresses the lawyer.

From left to right, Gustavo González, Gema López, Chelo García Cortés and Jesús Manuel Ruiz, collaborators of ‘Sálvame’. Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage/Getty Images)

Gustavo González, another well-known photojournalist and contributor to Save me, is being investigated by justice. According to police investigations, known as deluxe operation, a former police officer would have leaked confidential information about dozens of celebrities to him and the program. The reporter defended before the magistrate the use of his sources to verify compromising information from known people. “All the paparazzi pull their contacts and sources. In the end, they are journalists. If someone passes you an audio or data, is that a crime? The most serious thing that a paparazzi can do in the exercise of his profession is to skip a traffic light while chasing someone. But the majority operate within the law,” says former photojournalist Hugo Arriazu.

Arriazu starred in one of the most media cases of the nineties. In the summer of 1996, a New York judge sentenced him to six months in prison for allegedly puncture the telephone number of the American Gigi Howard, then the girlfriend of Prince Felipe de Borbón. “In the trial I showed that no telephone had been tapped. They wanted to give me a lesson because they were fed up with not knowing where I got the information about Howard and the prince. They pressured me to reveal my sources and I didn’t. That’s why I spent two and a half months in jail. Then certain things were discovered and they chose to take me out early, ”she recalls in conversation with this newspaper.

Gerardo Gómez, Gigi Howard, and Joaquín Serra, at a dinner in Malibu (California) in 2007. John Shearer (Wire Image)

Three years after being released, Arriazu left the profession. He now designs custom bikes for celebrities like former driver Pablo Nieto, Valentino Rossi’s team boss. “I retired because the televisions broke in and the same was no longer earned. Until the early 2000s, you could earn more than 300,000 pesetas for a report. Then came the television cameras and the magazines began to buy single photos for 15,000 pesetas. It was no longer profitable. It was impossible to live from that, unless you got spectacular exclusives every week ”, he explains. “Cameras have replaced photographers. And now anyone with a mobile phone can be a paparazi.”

All the sources consulted agree that there has always been a war between paparazzi and celebrities, a collision between the right to inform photojournalists and the right to privacy, honor and image that celebrities demand. “The posed reports of celebrities convey the vision that they want to give of their lives, which is usually exaggerated or false. We paparazzi are journalists because we show the other side of the characters, the real or truthful side”, reflects Antonio Montero. But the veteran journalist believes that the contest between one and the other has its days numbered. “The profession of the paparazzi is disappearing. The business has declined due to the rise of televisions and social networks. Advertising has jumped from magazines to influencers and the weeklies no longer have as much money to pay for a great exclusive”, he laments. “We are like the miners of Asturias… on the verge of extinction”.