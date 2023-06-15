Now we are fascinated by the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which creates impressive images from text requests, and for months a part of the art profession has raised its voice, concerned about what the popularization of this type of image could entail. tools, like Dall-E or Midjourney. But long before this level of perfection, 50 years ago, art was already testing computers and an unprecedented experiment was being forged in Spain.

On March 7, 1969, a few months before the human being set foot on the Moon for the first time, the University of Madrid (now Complutense de Madrid) officially inaugurated the Calculation Center, one of the first spaces where computing was carried out in Spain and where a group of multifaceted experts explored the synergies between technology and other areas, such as painting. The painter Tomas Garcia Asensio (Huelva, 1940) was one of the invited artists, a witness and participant in a historical moment from which five decades later reflections and analogies can still be drawn.

“At that time it seemed that the computer science could be very adequate to formulate art, and I thought that the computer was something that could tune in very well with the chromatic world to make an automatic treatment of color”, says García Asensio now, precursor of Spanish geometric constructivism. From that experiment with machines he created two works, that are kept in the Reina Sofía Museum. At 83 years old, he continues to experiment with color and his latest works on chromaticism can be seen in the art gallery Espacio75 (Madrid) until June 25.

Those computers, of course, were not like today’s. The Calculation Center was possible thanks to collaboration with IBM: the University of Madrid built the building (now the UCM Data Processing Center) and the company provided the computer equipment. The protagonist, an IBM 7090 machine, which was defined as “a general purpose data processing system designed with special attention to the needs of engineers and scientists, who find that the demands for computing are increasing rapidly”. Magnetic tape drives, printers, card readers and card punches, all in giant size.

IBM console in the Calculation Center. Complutense University of Madrid

“That was nothing like the computers we have now. The biggest difference is that there was a total disconnection between the user and the computer. There was no keyboard, no mouse, and no images of any kind on the screen other than what could be produced with a plotter or with rotring. They worked with some perforated cards and then the results were printed on a kind of very long sheet”, recalls Tomás. In order to tinker with those machines, the guests at the Calculation Center (not only plastic artists, but also musicians, architects and poets) worked hand in hand with computer scientists, engineers and mathematicians. “The scientists who were there had a clairvoyance regarding art that I have never seen”, highlights the painter.

Florentino Briones was the director and Mario Fernández Barberá, an IBM employee, the coordinator of the project: “Fernández Barberá was a collector of contemporary art, he knew many artists and those seminars became something pioneering, especially considering that Spain was still under a dictatorship, with very limited international relations and a certain isolation”, explains Lola Hinojosa, head of the Collection of Performative and Intermediate Arts at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía.

That experience worked in parallel to other similar ones in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, where works were beginning to be created halfway between art, technology and science. “The Calculation Center and the Seminar on the Generation of Plastic Forms, in which Tomás participated, was a pioneering experience not only in Spain, but also in the European and international context; a unique artistic intellectual opportunity”, says Hinojosa. Something that marked the work of many painters, such as Manuel Barbadillo, the first Spanish artist to use the computer in his work, and Tomás García Asensio.

Full color calculations and algorithms

“The colors are still very bright,” exclaims Tomás happily in front of the two works that were born in 1970 from his experience at the Calculation Center. He is a mathematical artist of colors, who explores combinations and relationships, and for that he used a giant computer 53 years ago. His idea was to interpolate two series, to play with the relationship between luminosity and size, to establish a mathematical way of adding colors to the work and “painting a picture together between me and the computer”. García Asensio mentions, while he explains it, another word that is now very present: algorithm.

Calculations that Tomás used to obtain his works in the Calculation Center. Tomás García Asensio (Loaned)

“I understood (and I understand) that a computer is a very powerful calculator. I am interested in color combinations and so I devised a system to be able to generate them in a varied and different way, like a calculation game in which the machine intervenes”, he explains. For this he imagined two ranges of colors, from yellow as the lightest color to blue as the darkest. Between both extremes, intermediates can be created, a direct range of greens and turquoises, but also another indirect route through red and orange. Correspondences and proportions can be attributed to these colors according to the correlation between their luminosity.

So Tomás “fed the computer”, as he himself defines it, and played with “the distribution of interpolated increasing and decreasing series, to obtain a size of the chromatic areas relative to the qualities of the colors”. The design was obtained by computer and then he painted them in a traditional way. “The world of science and art are not exclusive; there are mathematical demonstrations to which the adjective that best suits them is beautiful”, adds the painter.

Numerous works were generated at the Calculation Center in which computers were an essential part of the creative process; many can be seen in the room 430 of the Reina Sofía. Those of Tomás are usually exhibited in another room of the museum, framed in his room in Mayagüez at the University of Puerto Rico.

Tomás García in his current exhibition at Espacio75. Guaylupo Gem

Neither Tomás nor the rest of the participants had to learn programming, but they were nourished by this intellectual exchange that left its mark on their work and led them to rethink art. “García Asensio was one of the people most actively linked to the Calculation Center. Undoubtedly, his works are among those that best represent what that experience meant, both at a theoretical level, for his participation in seminarsas well as at the production level”, Hinojosa points out.

Although five decades have passed and computers have developed, “the paintings could be from yesterday, they haven’t aged. It is fascinating that they were born at a time when it was very difficult to get out of the margins and that, suddenly, a collaborative movement like this took place,” he says. Guaylupo Gemco-founder and artistic director of Espacio75.

From computing as support to the overlap of AI

Opposite to figurative art, which represents figures in a recognizable way, in his paintings García Asensio uses geometry to avoid representation and play with colors from the abstract. “A lie, the more real it seems, the more a lie it is. The pictures that do not represent anything are real”, maintains the painter. What can this sound like? The results produced by programs powered by artificial intelligence that generate images are increasingly realistic. With the fifth version of Midjourney (an illustration program using AI), that “lie” that Tomás mentions is very difficult to distinguish from reality.

Detail of the work of García Asensio designed by computer and painted by him, in the Reina Sofía Museum, in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

“With the computers of the seventies, you could already program equations and create drawings and patterns that would be very complex to do by hand, even though they were more limited then. Today we are in a very different world because computers have ceased to be something purely mechanical and algorithmic, to ‘resemble’ more like us”, he explains. Alvaro Barbero, director of Artificial Intelligence at the Institute of Knowledge Engineering (IIC). Thanks to AI, the new programs not only follow mathematical formulas, but also learn from other images and “are capable of reproducing something more similar to the drawings that a person would make,” adds Barbero, who researches in the field of image generation. with AI.

The term artificial intelligence was coined in 1956 and the democratization of AI tools that create images has arrived in 2022, sparking a debate that in the 1970s, in the Computing Center, seemed more open. “At that time it was raised as something complementary; now it is being automated and what Dall-E or Midjourney do in a certain way overlaps with what artists do with current techniques”, reflects Barbero. But the IIC expert believes that the key is to continue seeing technology as a tool, as investigated by artists such as García Asensio. “Probably in the future a lot of people will make art asking the AI ​​to draw various versions of something they have in mind to work from there,” he exemplifies.

Not exploring current technological tools would be something “very impoverishing”, considers Hinojoso, from Reina Sofía: “Artists have always used the technologies they had at hand, which have evolved from the first painting in a cave until now. In my opinion, the important thing is that they mention the technology they are using”.

And the opinion of one of the first to unite technology and art in Spain? García Asensio believes that it would be a lost opportunity, because “with a machine you can reach a fineness in determining data that cannot be achieved by eye”. Although he is reluctant to the general use of the term artificial intelligence, he envisions great things in the future: “I have reservations that machines can be intelligent, but I do believe that the intelligence of people catapulted by a machine can reach fascinating extremes” . Meanwhile, he will continue painting chromaticisms in full color.

The photographs donated by Tomás García Asensio appear in the publication ‘Catalogue of the Computer assisted art exhibition held in Madrid in the Palacio Nacional de Congresos on the occasion of the European Systems Engineering Symposium’ (Universidad de Madrid. Centro de Cálculo, 1971).

