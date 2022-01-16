One more campaign. The Cup It is not The league, where he Spanish, due to budget and history, on few occasions has been able to chain supreme joys and sorrows. In his 86 seasons in the First Division, he has been relegated five times and on another five he has been among the top four. The other 76 remaining seasons have walked between the calm of finishing in the middle of the table, the scares of the agonizing saves and the joys of the European classifications also filled in those last tachycardia days. We could define Spanish like a club in which nothing almost ever happens in football, where its main heartbeat is to continue surviving despite all kinds of difficulties. Hence that trite expression of The Groundhog Day.

It is not another defeat. For this reason, a competition like the Cup unites the grandparents who saw or heard the stories of the Zamora, Saprissa, Martorell or Gabriel George in the titles of 29 and 40 with the grandchildren who idolized the ‘murri’ Tamudo, to Sergio Gonzalez or Luis Garcia Y of the rock in those of 2000 and 2006. The Cup is special. The Cup must be the vindication of the Spanish, the blow on the table, even more so in a campaign in which the Blue and Whites have been working in LaLiga, where they have a comfortable advantage with relegation and Europe is becoming impossible. The defeat in Majorca It is not one more in the path of Espanyol this course, it hurts.

Missing soulless. In Mallorca the deficits of Espanyol met. A team that sometimes acts without soul, especially away from home, where it was subdued by a Majorca that this year has taken the measure, a set of lower budget. The Blue and Whites did not adapt to the game, predictable as usual. It’s jack, knight and king to cancel them: press the exit of Cabrera, be patient with the ball in the face of zero pressure and hit mainly on the right side, a black hole again. did not rebel dimata neither Alex Vidal, either Loren. The Blue and Whites were not comfortable with the ball, nor did they create clear chances on their own merits. Either ROT, the most expensive player in all senses of the club’s history, was differential. The Majorca showed wanting more or, at least, joined his will with his game, while everything was disjointed in the Spanish.

Afloat aimlessly. Without a clear direction The league, with players who do not quite give the performance that is expected of them and with a Spanish that alternates one of lime and another of sand, the way of falling in Mallorca is not the ideal one to cope with the remainder of the championship. Moreno commented on it in the press room, perhaps in an expression that he did not fully measure, that of “the illusion recovers with a victory on Tuesday”. That has been the short-term trend of the course. Excite yourself with victory and be disappointed the following week while Espanyol’s boat stays afloat but still not knowing what the right course is. But Vicente Moreno is one more within the dynamic parakeet in recent years. It is the Spanish of always. Or the (almost) always.