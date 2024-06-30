Spain’s national team crushes Georgia to reach quarterfinals of Euro 2024

The Spanish national team won a crushing victory over the Georgian national team in the 1/8 finals of the 2024 European Championship, held in Germany. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place at the RainEnergiStadion stadium in Cologne and ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the Spaniards. In the 18th minute, the Georgians took the lead through an own goal from defender Robin Le Normand. Rodri equalized the score in the 39th minute. In the 51st minute, midfielder Fabian Ruiz put the Spaniards ahead. In the 75th minute, midfielder Nico Williams increased the team’s advantage. In the 83rd minute, midfielder Dani Olmo scored another goal.

Thus, Spain reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. Georgia, which reached the playoffs for the first time in history, was eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, the England team defeated Slovakia and reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. The team won 2:1 after extra time.

The European Championships take place in ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14.